Whats on Your Xmas Table

What’s on Your X’mas Table?

Updated on: 22 December,2024 08:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nasrin Modak Siddiqi | smdmail@mid-day.com

Top

This season, let your Christmas table tell a story of flavours, traditions, and festive cheer!

What’s on Your X’mas Table?

Location Courtesy: Gallops, Mahalaxmi

Listen to this article
What’s on Your X’mas Table?
x
00:00

Whether you’re indulging in classic favourites or exploring modern delights, every bite should bring joy and warmth to your celebrations. From sweet treats like white chocolate and cranberry cruffins, strawberry Danish, panettone, and gingerbread cookies to indulgent staples like Christmas rum cake and bread and butter pudding, the holiday spirit comes alive with every dessert.


On the savoury side, tempt your palate with stuffed turkey—make it your centrepiece, pepper cottage cheese satay, beetroot mille feuille, grilled chicken skillet, and stracciatella salad. Pair these with your favourite festive drinks and raise a toast to the season!


Let the magic of Christmas begin!


Mistletoe kisser, Gallops. Pics/Ashish Raje

Christmas rum cake, Gallops

Christmas fig sour, Gallops

Spinach and corn pie, Pie & Co, Mumbai

Christmas Bread and Butter pudding, Monkey Bar, Bandra

Stracciatella salad, Shelter, Bandra

Naughty and nice, Gallops

Ichigo Dojima Roll Cake, Mizu Izakaya, Khar

Christmas muddled wine, Gallops

Apple thyme pie, Pie & Co, Mumbai

White chocolate, cranberry cruffin, strawberry danish, panettone, and gingerbread cookies, Mag. St. Bread Co.

Roast Turkey with pistachio cranberry stuffing, Gallops, Mahalaxmi

Beetroot Mille Feuille, Mazi, Santacruz

Pepper cottage cheese satay, from Monkey Bar, Bandra

Grilled Chicken Skillet, Toast and Tonic, BKC

christmas Christmas 2024 mumbai food

