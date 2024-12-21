What’s on Your X’mas Table?

This season, let your Christmas table tell a story of flavours, traditions, and festive cheer!
Location Courtesy: Gallops, Mahalaxmi
Whether you’re indulging in classic favourites or exploring modern delights, every bite should bring joy and warmth to your celebrations. From sweet treats like white chocolate and cranberry cruffins, strawberry Danish, panettone, and gingerbread cookies to indulgent staples like Christmas rum cake and bread and butter pudding, the holiday spirit comes alive with every dessert.
ADVERTISEMENT
On the savoury side, tempt your palate with stuffed turkey—make it your centrepiece, pepper cottage cheese satay, beetroot mille feuille, grilled chicken skillet, and stracciatella salad. Pair these with your favourite festive drinks and raise a toast to the season!
Let the magic of Christmas begin!
Mistletoe kisser, Gallops. Pics/Ashish Raje
Christmas rum cake, Gallops
Christmas fig sour, Gallops
Spinach and corn pie, Pie & Co, Mumbai
Christmas Bread and Butter pudding, Monkey Bar, Bandra
Stracciatella salad, Shelter, Bandra
Naughty and nice, Gallops
Ichigo Dojima Roll Cake, Mizu Izakaya, Khar
Christmas muddled wine, Gallops
Apple thyme pie, Pie & Co, Mumbai
White chocolate, cranberry cruffin, strawberry danish, panettone, and gingerbread cookies, Mag. St. Bread Co.
Roast Turkey with pistachio cranberry stuffing, Gallops, Mahalaxmi
Beetroot Mille Feuille, Mazi, Santacruz
Pepper cottage cheese satay, from Monkey Bar, Bandra
Grilled Chicken Skillet, Toast and Tonic, BKC