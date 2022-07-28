Breaking News
Mumbai Police chief rolls back ‘FIR for traffic violation policy’; motorists seek withdrawal of all cases against them
5-year-old boy drowns in creek in Thane
Arrested Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee sacked from cabinet
Maharashtra: Beware of Eknath Shinde’s greed, Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP
Smriti Irani accuses Sonia Gandhi of sanctioning humiliation of Prez Murmu
Home > Technology News > Apples new iOS 16 update will let users edit an iMessage only five times

Apple's new iOS 16 update will let users edit an iMessage only five times

Updated on: 28 July,2022 03:29 PM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

Users will be able to check the edit history by tapping on the "Edited" text that sits below an edited message and all of the edits will appear above the latest one

Apple's new iOS 16 update will let users edit an iMessage only five times

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock


With Apple constantly tweaking their features, their latest update for the iOS 16 will let users edit an iMessage only five times and once they reach the limit, the edit option will automatically disappear from the long-press menu. 

In previous releases of iOS 16, the company allowed 15 minutes to unsend a message. With the latest update, the time frame has been significantly reduced to two minutes. The user will still have 15 minutes to edit a message.

Furthermore, each of the edits will be logged and visible to both the sender and the receiver of the iMessage, reports 9to5Mac. "This means the person you are messaging will be able to see any edits you've made," the report said late on Wednesday.

You'll be able to check the edit history by tapping on the "Edited" text that sits below an edited message and all of the edits will appear above the latest one.


The change has been spotted in iOS 16 beta 4 that will help users edit and unsend iMessages.

Other new features in iOS 16 include a redesigned Lock Screen with support for widgets and additional customisation, and an Apple Pay Later installment plan.

Live Activity is a new feature that helps users stay on top of things that are happening in real-time, such as a sports game, workout, ride-share, or food delivery order, right from the Lock Screen.

In addition, SharePlay is coming to Messages, making it possible to enjoy synced content like movies or songs and shared playback controls all while chatting in Messages.

Also Read: Nothing Phone (1) launched in India: Features and price details

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Lifestyle news life and style apple ios tech news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK