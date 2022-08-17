Breaking News
I need work, I have a family to look after: Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli
Mumbai: In Aaditya’s Worli, are Sainiks slipping out of Thackerays’ fingers?
Maharashtra legislature monsoon session from today
Sensex reclaims 60,000 mark after 4 months, investors richer by Rs 25 trillion
Maharashtra: More than 50 injured after 3 bogies of train derails in Gondia
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in Rs 200 crore money laundering case
Home > Technology News > Cross reel it Meta allows sharing of reels from Instagram to Facebook

Cross-reel it: Meta allows sharing of reels from Instagram to Facebook

Updated on: 17 August,2022 02:53 PM IST  |  San Francisco
IANS |

Top

All qualifying creators on the platform will soon have access to the Facebook Stars tipping function. They will also have access to more Reels insights via Creator Studio

Cross-reel it: Meta allows sharing of reels from Instagram to Facebook

Representative Image


With an aim to enhance user experience, Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram has announced that it is rolling out new features and updates to Reels, including cross-posting from Instagram to Facebook. On the microblogging site Twitter, the photo-sharing platform's head Adam Mosseri announced the new Reels updates.


"We are launching a few new Reels features to make it fun and easy for people to find + share more entertaining content -- 'Add Yours' Sticker, IG-to-FB Crossposting, FB Reels Insights," Mosseri captioned the video posted on Twitter. With the tap of a button, the new update allows users to cross-post Reels from Instagram to Facebook.

Mosseri also mentioned that the Add Yours sticker that became popular in Stories is now coming to Reels on Instagram and Facebook. All qualifying creators on the platform will soon have access to the Facebook Stars tipping function. They will also have access to more Reels insights via Creator Studio.


Meanwhile, recently, the Meta-owned platform confirmed that it will soon begin testing new 'ultra-tall photos'. The company said it will introduce support for slimmer, taller 9:16 screen ratio photos to help them fill the entire screen as users scroll through the app's feed.

Also read: Are Instagram reels and trends influencing the art of music production?

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
life and style tech news san francisco india Instagram facebook

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK