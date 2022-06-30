Dell launches its newest line of commercial laptops in India

Breaking News
Updated on: 30 June,2022 02:01 PM IST  |  New Delhi
Representational images. Pic/iStock


Dell Technologies launched its latest commercial portfolio--Latitude and Precision laptops--in India.

The company said that all the latest commercial devices come equipped with 12th Gen Intel Core processors and the latest connectivity options, including 5G and Intel Wi-Fi 6E."Work is no longer limited to the 9-5 culture and the work PC is no longer just relegated to work.




The new-age devices need to become a complete endpoint solution. That is why we created an accessible and personalized approach to our latest commercial portfolio that is outcome-driven for today's rapidly evolving workplaces," Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India, said in a statement.


"The new Latitude and Precision devices reflect our hybrid work expertise and cutting-edge technology, both of which help customers simplify their IT and steer the future of work with the best employee experience," Belgundi added.

The Latitude 9430 is an ultra-premium PC offering the world's smallest 14-inch 16:10 business PC and the best screen-to-body ratio on a 14-inch business PC.

Meanwhile, Latitude 7330 Ultralight configuration is said to be the world's smallest and lightest 13.3-inch premium commercial 16:9 laptop. The new Latitude 7430 provides an amazing screen experience, intelligent performance, built-in security & privacy.

The new Precision 5470 comes with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processors, 64GB of DDR5 memory, 4TB of storage and a choice of NVIDIA RTX A1000 Graphics. It delivers performance levels previously only offered in larger workstations.

Meanwhile, the Precision 5570 comes with up to NVIDIA RTX A2000 Graphics.

