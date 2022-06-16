India slips on overall technology skills proficiency globally: Report

According to a latest report by Coursera, the proficiency in data science has dipped from 38 per cent in 2021 to 26 per cent this year in the country, leading to a 12-rank drop

The use of technology in every aspect of our lives today has automatically led to an increase in the number of jobs in the various fields and subsequently employees have felt the need to add the required skills to their skillset. With data being at the centre of it all, according to a latest report by Coursera, a US-based open online course provider, India has slipped four positions in overall skills proficiency globally. It now stands at the 68th position and learners in the country still continue to lag in data science skills.



The proficiency in data science has dipped from 38 per cent in 2021 to 26 per cent this year in the country, leading to a 12-rank drop.

India scores low on foundational and specialised data science skills like data visualisation (10 per cent), statistical programming (14 per cent), data management (22 per cent), among others.

While India's overall skills proficiency slips, fintech skills acquisition is ahead of global average, according to the Global Skills Report (GSR) 2022 put together by the company.

In Asia, India stands at 19th position. The report also showed an increase in India's technology proficiency levels from 38 per cent to 46 per cent, with the country strengthening its position by six spots.

The report drew data from 100 million learners in more than 100 countries who have used Coursera to develop a new skill during the past year.

"The 'Great Resignation' and automation are mandating stronger investments in human capital, as institutions must prioritise developing the high-demand digital and human skills required to build a competitive and equitable workforce," said Jeff Maggioncalda, Coursera CEO.

The strongest skill in the domain for India continues to be machine learning (41 per cent).

With strong proficiency in key tech skills like cloud computing, theoretical computer science, and web development, India now ranks 56th globally in the domain compared to the 66th rank last year.

Cloud Computing is India's strongest technology skill with 74 per cent proficiency.

The government, along with online learning platforms, fin-techs and experts in the financial sector, have been emphasising the need for new-age financial skills.

According to the report, learners in India are over-indexed in skills such as investment management (1.38 times), blockchain (1.33 times) and risk management (1.22 times).

West Bengal leads the Indian states in terms of skills proficiency. The state showed the highest levels of digital skills proficiency in the country, outpacing Karnataka.

Learners in West Bengal also earned a perfect 100 per cent proficiency in more than 10 skills such as leadership and management, human resources, cloud computing, computer programming, machine learning and data analysis.

Andhra Pradesh is one of the top three performing states, with high proficiency in business and technology skills, the report said.



