How to Podcast

Everything you ever wanted to know about podcasting but were afraid to ask

Representation pic

Podcasts have become popular over the last few years, and if you like listening to them, maybe it’s time you thought of making one yourself. If you have given it consideration, here is a guide to getting set up. The guide covers everything from equipment to software and distribution, as well as a few tips and tricks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Content

Content is the biggest obstacle you will face as a potential podcaster. Before you start any recording the first thing you need to do is, figure out your niche and your target audience. Read the experts box for more on this but, essentially selecting the right niche will set the podcast up for either failure, or success. It is important to also be passionate about the subject matter because with podcasts you play the long game.

The cardinal rule about podcasts is to not do it for the money but instead—for the love of sharing something—be it just information or life experiences. Podcasts growth might feel like it’s just a like and subscribe button away but many failed podcasts are a testament to the need of audience building.

However, podcast enthusiasts are known to be fiercely loyal and will keep coming back for more as long as you stay true to your niche and deliver on entertainment. The next is to plan your content calendar and aim for at least 25 show ideas but don’t be afraid to go all the way up to 52—covering content that can be spread out into an entire year of weekly podcasts. That said, if you have a subject like say current events or sports or a subject that sees regular developments and is highly competitive in the podcast world, try and figure out what will make you stand out.

Equipment

Podcasting is all about audio and good equipment goes a long way in making you sound professional. Here are some budget options to start with, however, you don’t even need this as long as you have a decent phone to record your voice with and a laptop you can use to edit the podcast you can get started at a pretty decent quality.

Headphones

You want something to edit and test out your podcast. It makes sense to invest in a good pair of headphones. While the headphones are important, invest in them after you choose a microphone. Recommended budget picks: Samson SR850 and Audio-Technica Ath-M20X.

Videos

Many who want to experiment with podcast are hesitant about shooting videos while recording them—it doesn’t have to be fancy, just a webcam or a normal camera setup recording everything is enough. These videos are a great tool to promote your podcast by editing them into little pieces for promotion on YouTube, Instagram and other platforms. They are a great way for new audiences to discover your podcast—visit and subscribe.

Record a few episodes in advance before you launch your podcast. Five of these podcast teasers are ready to release videos are a good buffer and have a two fold benefit. The first is anyone that discovers you have more than one episode to listen to and the second is it gives you some manoeuvring space to account for any problems that happen like scheduling issues or even good old procrastination.

Also think about getting a co-host, podcasts work better when there are conversations rather than just one person talking into the mic… however some podcast genres work better with just a single person at the mic like, true crime. Having a podcast buddy will also help keep the consistency and joy of podcasting live.

Don’t forget to make a poster for the podcast. This image is usually square 3000x3000 pixels and they are usually seen on your phone screen so think about that when designing it. Some templates on Canva are great to start with.

Distribution

Platforms like Buzzsprout and Podbean will do this for you for a fee. For India there is also Hubhopper which will include Indian audio platforms as well, again for a fee. However, you can use each of the podcasting platforms and upload your episodes manually.

Software

While you can pay for things like Adobe Audition to record, I would do it with either all in one record and distribution platforms like Buzzsprout or Podbean or I would use free software like Audacity to record my podcasts and edit the audio. You can also try Descript, which will not only let you record but also transcribe the audio and let you edit —like editing a word document.

Microphone

A good microphone is the most crucial equipment in the podcasters arsenal. Some of these microphones can cost an arm and a leg. However, if you have a phone with a decent microphone you may still be able to get by with software tweaking. Recommended budget picks: Samson Q2U and the Audio-Technica ATR2100x

Promotion

Explore all the social media platforms especially Instagram and Youtube, these are great places to promote your podcast. See how people are doing it and clone the technique. If you have recorded video there is an AI platform called framedrop.ai that will create this style of video for you at a price.

Microphone arm

You may not need one of these in the beginning but you should look into buying one as soon as you can afford it. This is a convenience addon that will make your life great. However, don’t cheap out here, cheap mic stands or arms cannot bear the weight of the equipment and then become more of an annoyance. Recommended Budget Picks: InnoGear Heavy Duty Microphone Stand and Shure MV7

Audio Interface

If you plan to use XLR for your interface rather than USB then you will also need an Audio interface. However, I recommend using USB initially as it will help you keep costs down.

Recommended Budget Pick: Behringer U-PHORIA UM2.

Pop Filter

Here is where you can cheap out a bit. Pop filters are pretty much the same in the budget options and you can pick up the best deal you can find. If you want an even cheaper wooden circle embroidery ring and pantyhose, it will also do the trick, however it will look ugly especially if you want to capture some video.

What the expert says...

Define Your Niche and Audience

Why it matters: A clear content niche helps you stand out in a crowded market.

How to decide: Choose a topic you’re passionate about and knowledgeable in.



Kavita Rajwade Co-Founder IVM Podcasts (a part of Pratilipi)

Plan Your Content Strategy and Objective

Why it matters: Does your idea need a co-host? Or are you going to showcase guest speakers? Ask these important questions.

What to do: Develop an episode structure (e.g.,interviews, storytelling,discussions) and create a content calendar for regular publishing.

Invest in Quality Equipment

Why it matters: Clear audio quality is essential for listener retention. What to get: Invest in a good microphone, headphones, and audio editing software.

Understand Distribution and Promotion

Why it matters: A great podcast won’t succeed if no one knows about it.

What to do: Choose a podcast hosting platform (e.g., YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts).