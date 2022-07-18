Breaking News
Updated on: 18 July,2022 04:43 PM IST
IANS

The HP Pavilion Plus 14-inch laptop starts from Rs 78,999 while HP Pavilion x360 14-inch laptop is available from Rs 76,999, in colours like Space Blue, Natural Silver and Pale Rose Gold

HP unveils 2 powerful Pavilion series laptops in India: Price and details

Image for representation: iStock


PC and printer major HP on Monday launched new Pavilion series laptops that are equipped with 12th gen Intel H Core processors for seamless work and learning experiences.

The HP Pavilion Plus 14-inch laptop starts from Rs 78,999 while HP Pavilion x360 14-inch laptop is available from Rs 76,999, in colours like Space Blue, Natural Silver and Pale Rose Gold.

"We built the thinnest laptop, HP Pavilion Plus 14-inch, to cater to the hybrid lifestyle based on deep consumer insights. This PC and the Pavilion x360 14-inch devices are intended to offer exceptional experiences, so users remain connected, engaged, and productive," said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India.

The Pavilion Plus (14-inch) laptop is the thinnest Pavilion device ever at 16.5mm in an all-metal chassis..

The HP Pavilion x360 14-inch laptop is HP's first consumer laptop with a manual camera shutter door to provide enhanced privacy and security in today's hybrid world.

Both the devices come equipped with HP Command Center, Performance Mode and Balanced Mode.

The HP Pavilion Plus 14-inch is a lightweight device equipped with 12th gen Intel Core H-series processors with H-45 Watt.

The all-new HP Pavilion x360 14-inch laptop weighs just around 1.41 Kgs.

HP Pavilion Plus 14-inch Laptop comes with two fans and two heat pipes to dramatically improve airflow when gaming, creating, streaming or multi-tasking.

The 'EyeSafe Certified Display; feature offers always-on blue light filter for a comfortable viewing experience, built right into the display with no need to adjust settings, said the company.
 
