Instagram to become more video-focused over time: App chief Adam Mosseri

Instagram logo. Pic/AFP

After Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner criticised Instagram for trying to be like TikTok, the Meta-owned platform's head Adam Mosseri shared a video explaining the recent changes to the platform and said it will become more video-focused over time.

On the microblogging site Twitter, Mosseri shared a video and mentioned that "there is a lot happening on Instagram right now".

"I wanted to address a few things we are working on to make Instagram a better experience," Mosseri wrote on Twitter.

According to CNBC, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been pushing into short videos, a market that TikTok dominates on mobile.

Many users have not responded well to the change, and a post urging the company to "make Instagram Instagram again," implying it should focus more on pictures friends post, has amassed over 1.6 million likes and resulted in nearly 140,000 petition signatures.

In the video, Mosseri said that he knows there has been a lot of change to Instagram.

He said the app will continue to support photos, but he believes it will become more video-focused over time since it is what people are liking, sharing and consuming on the platform.

He added that if users see a new, full-screen version of their feed, it is just a test.

Mosseri said that he has also heard a lot of concern about recommendations, which are posts that appear in users' feeds from accounts that they do not follow.

He said recommendations are meant to help users discover new content, and they act as one of the "most effective and important" ways to help creators reach more people.

Mosseri said if people are not interested in these posts, they can close them or snooze all recommendations for up to a month.

Meanwhile, recently, Jenner and Kardashian criticised Instagram, urging the app to stop mimicking rival TikTok.

To their hundreds of millions of Instagram followers, Jenner and Kardashian posted a message that read, "Make Instagram Instagram Again".

