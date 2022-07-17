BTS's Taehyung aka V is the only Asian and third music artist in Top 10 Instagram influencers list

Kendall Jenner leads the list

V/Instagram

BTS's Taehyung aka V who launched his Instagram account last December, has surpassed other celebrities to become the only Asian and third music artist in Top 10 Instagram influencers list.

According to ‘HypeAuditor,' V is 'The only Asian celebrity in the list of 'The Top 10 Instagram Influencers.' Kendall Jenner leads the list, followed by Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian, Zendaya and Taylor Swift. Taehyung ranked number 7, with Kylie Jenner ranking number 6.

Interestingly, Disney+ Korea recently followed Taehyung on Instagram, and he's the only celebrity that @disneypluskr follows. BTS has partnered with Disney+ to come up with three exclusive projects on the streaming platform. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Walt Disney Company and BTS' studio home Hybe revealed a new global content partnership that will see the companies work together to produce five streaming titles, including three projects featuring BTS members.

Also Read: Hybe signs deal with Disney! BTS monuments: Beyond the star and other shows being planned