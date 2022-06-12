ISRO will soon see participation of private sector for joint ventures: Centre

The PM called for increasing India's contribution to the global space market for which the private sector as well as innovative ideas must be given a platform

Image for representational purpose only. Photo: PTI

While inaugurating the headquarters of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) at Ahmedabad's Bopal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that 60 private companies have started exploring avenues in the space industry, while some have already started designing and manufacturing satellite launch vehicles, space applications, PSLV rocket launchers etc.

"IN-SPACe is a new platform launched with the motto to facilitate the private sector in the space programme. Once private sector players join hands with ISRO scientists, such joint ventures will make India proud in the global market," the PM remarked.

Addressing the event, Modi said, "Past governments thought that only the government should have a say in space technology. But our government is futuristic... We feel the innovative youth should get opportunities to explore their thoughts and ideas using government infrastructure, so we decided to open the space programme for the private sector."

The PM called for increasing India's contribution to the global space market for which the private sector as well as innovative ideas must be given a platform.

He also appealed the schools, colleges and universities to increase students' visits to ISRO-like institutions and satellite launching stations.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever