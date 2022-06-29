Microsoft Teams will now enable web users to get captions, transcripts in Hindi

The app now allows live Hindi captions, along with other new spoken languages and live transcription will allow users to follow and review conversations alongside the meeting video or audio in real time

Image for representational purpose only. Photo: istock

Tech giant Microsoft has announced on June 29 that users will now be able to get Hindi captions and transcripts for the Teams application on the web to help small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India.

Microsoft Teams on Web will allow the live Hindi captions, along with other new spoken languages, including German, Portuguese (Brazil), Japanese, to name a few. "This provides flexibility and additional clarity for your participants to engage in meetings. Small businesses in India need the right technology tools to adapt to customers' needs and scale operations," the company said in a statement.

Live transcription allows users to follow and review conversations alongside the meeting video or audio in real time. The Hindi transcription will be available along with other languages like German, Portuguese (Brazil) and Japanese.

"This promotes inclusivity for participants who have hearing disabilities or different levels of language proficiency. Attendees who joined late, or missed the meeting, can easily catch up by reading what was discussed from the transcript," said the company.

The company said that custom backgrounds are now available for web users where users can blur background or select from Microsoft-provided backgrounds during the video meeting.

One can also view captions coming from a CART provider (real-time captioning) within the Microsoft Teams meeting window instead of a secondary window.

Last month, Microsoft rolled out three new features on Teams to help SMBs. The new features are 'Schedule Meetings on Mobile,' 'Chat with Anyone' and 'Google Calendar Integration'.



