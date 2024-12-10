Users can access Sora everywhere ChatGPT is available, with the exception of the United Kingdom, Switzerland and the European Economic Area

OpenAI, the artificial intelligence company that created ChatGPT, has now launched another AI tool – Sora, which can create high quality videos using text prompts and descriptions.

The company first offered a preview of Sora model earlier this year. Announcing the launch, they wrote in a blog post on their website, “We developed a new version of Sora—Sora Turbo— that is significantly faster than the model we previewed in February.”

The model is only available to ChatGPT Plus and Pro users i.e., paid subscribers.

Sora features

Sora Turbo comes with the following features:

Users can generate videos up to 1080p resolution and up to 20 sec long.

Videos can be generated in widescreen, vertical or square aspect ratios.

Users can bring their own assets to extend, remix and blend, or generate entirely new content from text.

The storyboard tool lets users precisely specify inputs for each frame.

Sora availability

Users can access Sora everywhere ChatGPT is available, with the exception of the United Kingdom, Switzerland and the European Economic Area. According to OpenAI website, the tool is not currently available to people under the age of 18.

Sora pricing and subscriptions

The tool is available to all ChatGPT Plus users at no additional cost. Under this plan, users can generate up to 50 videos at 480p resolution or fewer videos at 720p each month. The Pro plan, on the other hand, includes 10x more usage, higher resolutions and longer durations.

The ChatGPT Plus subscription costs 20 dollars/month (approximately Rs 1700), while the Pro subscription costs 200 dollars/month (approximately Rs 17000).

“We’re working on tailored pricing for different types of users, which we plan to make available early next year,” the company said in the blog post.