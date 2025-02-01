Breaking News
Budget 2025: Family friends across three fenerations welcome health, tax reforms, seek more for businesses and rural education
Mumbai: Every home to pay between Rs 100 to Rs 1,000 for solid waste, says BMC
Budget 2025: Mixed reactions from Mumbai residents, professionals
Donald Trump imposes tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China
No mention of Maharashtra in Union budget is 'outright insult': Aaditya
shot-button
Budget 2025 Budget 2025
Home > Technology News > Robotic insects could revolutionise pollination

Robotic insects could revolutionise pollination

Updated on: 02 February,2025 10:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

The robots, weighing less than a paperclip, feature a new wing design that improves endurance and flight precision

Robotic insects could revolutionise pollination

Pic/MIT

Listen to this article
Robotic insects could revolutionise pollination
x
00:00

MIT researchers have developed highly agile robotic insects that could transform artificial pollination, enabling fruit and vegetable farming inside multilevel warehouses. Inspired by real pollinators like bees, these revamped bots can hover for 1,000 seconds—100 times longer than previous versions—and perform acrobatic manoeuvres such as double aerial flips.


The robots, weighing less than a paperclip, feature a new wing design that improves endurance and flight precision. Lead researcher Kevin Chen calls the innovation a major step toward assisted pollination, though robotic insects still lag behind their natural counterparts in control and efficiency. 


Aluminium-ion battery: safer way to store energy


Researchers have developed a long-lasting, cost-effective aluminium-ion (Al-ion) battery that could enhance renewable energy storage. The new design, reported in ACS Central Science, replaces the traditional liquid aluminium chloride electrolyte with a solid-state alternative using an inert aluminium fluoride salt. This innovation improves conductivity, reduces corrosion, and enhances stability. The battery withstands high temperatures and physical stress.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Sunday Mid-Day tech news Technology Technology News Tech Updates Technical mumbai Lifestyle news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK