Twitter rolls out 'Blue for Business' service

Twitter on Tuesday announced its new 'Blue for Business' service, a new way for businesses and their affiliates to verify and distinguish themselves on the micro-blogging platform.

As a Twitter Blue for Business subscriber, a company can link any number of their associated individuals, businesses, and brands to their account, Twitter said in its Business blog post.

When they do, associated profiles will receive a little badge of their parent company's profile picture next to their blue or gold checkmark.

This connection will help businesses to create networks within their own organisations on the micro-blogging platform.

Each affiliate will be verified and officially linked to its parent handle based on a list provided by the parent business.

"This is an incredible moment for businesses to further incorporate their affiliated individuals, businesses, and brands into the DNA of Twitter," the company said.

"In the future, we plan to layer more value into the offering to help businesses and their affiliates get the most from Twitter," it added.

The micro-blogging platform is piloting Blue for Business with a select group of businesses for now, but next year it will roll this out to more businesses who wish to subscribe.

