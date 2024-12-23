Who is Sriram Krishnan? Indian-American chosen as Donald Trump’s senior policy advisor on Artificial Intelligence

Donald Trump appointed Indian-American tech entrepreneur Sriram Krishnan as the Senior Policy Advisor for Artificial Intelligence at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy

Sriram Krishnan (Pic: X/@sriramk)

US President-elect Donald Trump appointed Indian-American tech entrepreneur Sriram Krishnan as the Senior Policy Advisor for Artificial Intelligence at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy on Sunday, December 22.

Sharing the news, he wrote, “Sriram Krishnan will serve as Senior Policy Advisor for Artificial Intelligence at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. Working closely with David Sacks, Sriram will focus on ensuring continued American leadership in A.I., and help shape and coordinate A.I. policy across Government, including working with the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. Sriram started his career at Microsoft as a founding member of Windows Azure.”

David Sacks was appointed as the White House A.I. and Crypto Czar earlier this month.

Expressing gratitude for his appointment, Krishnan took to X to write, “I'm honored to be able to serve our country and ensure continued American leadership in AI working closely with @DavidSacks.”

“Thank you @realDonaldTrump for this opportunity,” he added.

Who is Sriram Krishnan?

Krishnan is a tech industry veteran who has worked with companies like Microsoft, Facebook, Twitter, among others.

He was born in Chennai and completed his graduation from SRM Engineering College, Anna University, post which he moved to the US. He started his career with Microsoft, contributing to the development of various APIs and services for Windows Azure.

Krishnan joined Facebook in 2013, continuing there for three years before moving to Snap Inc. He also worked with Twitter from 2017 to 2019, and in 2022, he collaborated with Elon Musk on restructuring the app following Musk's acquisition of the platform.

In his last stint, he served as the General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz.

In addition to being a seasoned tech professional, Krishnan is also a venture capitalist, podcaster and author.

Together with his wife, Aarthi Ramamurthy, he co-hosted The Aarthi and Sriram Show, a podcast centred on various aspects of startups, which gained significant popularity within the entrepreneurial community.

