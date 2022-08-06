YouTube testing new feature letting premium users zoom into videos on app

According to the company, the zoom feature will remain in testing until September 1, giving YouTube about a month to gather user feedback and refine things before potentially rolling it out more widely

There are many times when we have wanted to zoom into the video like we do for images to see particular details, especially on the internet. In an attempt to provide a seamless user experience, YouTube is now testing a new feature for its mobile app that allows its premium subscribers to zoom into any video.



The latest opt-in experimental feature enables a pinch-to-zoom gesture for videos -- and it works both in portrait and full-screen landscape view, reports The Verge.

According to the Google-owned company, the zoom feature will remain in testing until September 1, giving YouTube about a month to gather user feedback and refine things before potentially rolling it out more widely.

To enable pinch to zoom, open YouTube's settings menu either on your phone or from the website. If you are subscribed to YouTube Premium, there should be a "try new features" section.

Recently, the platform announced that users can now turn their longer videos into Shorts by adding a new "Edit into a Short" tool to its iOS and Android app.

With this new update, which is now rolling out across iOS and Android devices, users can now convert up to 60 seconds from their own existing long-form YouTube videos and turn them into Shorts.

YouTube Shorts is now being watched by over 1.5 billion signed-in users every month with more than 30 billion daily views.



