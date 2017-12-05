BMC asks Cops to be on high alert as cyclone Ockhi likely to hit Shivaji Park, Cadell Road tomorrow

Authorities to be especially alert on December 6, when crowds will gather in Dadar for Ambedkar's death anniversary

As Cyclone Ockhi gets closer to Mumbai's coast, the BMC has told the police, fire brigade, coast guard, NDRF and the Navy to be on their toes till December 7, during which it is expected to hit Dadar's Shivaji Park and Cadell Road. BMC has asked the authorities to be on high alert on December 6, which is the 62nd Dr. Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas, when lakhs of people would be gathering at Shivaji Park to pay their respects to Dr. BR Ambedkar.



Cops have been asked to ensure nobody ventures out to the sea at Dadar. Pic/Suresh Karkera

The agencies have also been asked to make alternate arrangements for the visitors in addition to ensuring no one goes near the sea. According to sources, the assistant police commissioner and BMC's G North ward officials have been asked to stick posters to make the public aware about the possible height of the waves. They've also been asked to arrange barricades so that people don't go anywhere near the seaside.

Deputy commissioner of police and spokesperson Deepak Deoraj said, "For people's safety, we have also deployed the SRPF. In addition to this, anti-sabotage checking will be done at the said stretch. We have also planned to make announcements telling people not to visit the sea near Shivaji Park." Cyclone Ockhi, which battered Tamil Nadu and Kerala in the last few days, has moved beyond the coast of Lakshwadeep. It is likely to cross the Gujarat coast near Surat around the midnight of December 5. According to the meteorological department's report, it is likely to re-curve towards the south of Gujarat and the north of Maharashtra in the next 72 hours.