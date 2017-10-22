MNS party workers from Thane and Kalyan went on rampage against hawkers in the area on Saturday, damaging stalls outside the two railway stations. They stated that they had to initiate action as authorities had failed to clear hawkers from the station area despite the end of the 15-day ultimatum given by MNS Chief Raj Thackeray. More than 20 party workers from Thane, led by MNS Thane City Unit Chief Avinash Jadhav and the chief of party's youth wing, Sandeep Panchange, assembled near the public FOB and vandalised handcarts outside the FOB premises. Soon after, the hawkers outside Kalyan station were also assaulted.



MNS leader Nitin Sardesai said, "Our party chief had given an ultimatum to the concerned authorities asking them to clear the hawkers who illegally sit in the premises of various railway stations. However, as the railways, the municipal corporation and the police failed to perform their duties, our party workers had to take this step. We do not want another Elphinstone stampede." Another MNS leader from Mumbai told this newspaper that till the time the area surrounding the stations is cleared of hawkers, MNS would continue its protest.

Vijay Dharmadhikari, senior inspector of Thane Nagar police station said, "We have registered an FIR against seven MNS party members under relevant sections of the IPC and Maharashtra Police Act for damaging property." Cops are trying to identify the accused in order to arrest them." Another officer said that heavy police bandobast has been deployed at various points outside the railway station to prevent such untoward incidents.