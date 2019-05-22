15-year-old girl raped in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

crime

Muzaffarnagar: A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a teenager in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said. According to Anil Kparavan, SHO of the Kotwali police station, the incident took place when the victim was alone at her home in Bamanheri village on Tuesday. As per the complaint lodged by the victim's mother, the accused, Mohit (20), entered the house while she was not present and raped her daughter, the SHO said. The girl narrated the incident to her mother who then lodged a police complaint, Kaparavan said. A case was registered against the accused and further investigation was underway, the officer added.

In another case, the head of one of Mumbai’s most active residents’ associations has been arrested by the Cuffe Parade police for allegedly raping a foreign national. The accused identified as Padmakar Nandekar (52), is the president of Cuffe Parade Residents Association and was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a 19-year-old Brazilian student who was in India under a youth exchange programme and had stayed with the Nandekars for six months before moving in with another family in Bandra in March this year. Padmakar Nandekar invited the victim to have dinner with him on April 15 at a suburban five-star hotel. The victim has alleged that he spiked her drink as she felt dizzy and disoriented after a few glasses. All she remembers is waking up in the morning with the accused in a room in the same hotel.

