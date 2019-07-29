20-year-old man arrested for throwing stone at railway guard in Vashi

crime

A Mankhurd resident who was in prison before for 10 months in connection to a theft case was arrested on Friday by Vashi Government Railway Police (GRP) for allegedly pelting stones on a running train where a local train guard was injured

A 20-year-old Mankhurd resident was arrested by Vashi Government Railway Police (GRP) on Friday for allegedly stone pelting on a moving train where a local railway guard was injured. Earlier, the accused identified as Kannan Harizan was in prison for 10 months in connection to a theft case. The incident occurred on July 26 when a guard on-duty was injured after he was hit by a stone on his forehead at Mankhurd.

The guard identified as R.K.Yadav was immediately given first aid at the railway station and later was rushed to Byculla hospital. Soon after the incident, the Vashi GRP registered a case against the accused under sections 308, 332, 353 of IPC and 152 of the Railway Act. Ravindra Shengaokar, the GRP commissioner confirmed the arrest of the accused and stated, "We scanned the footage and with the help of victim, the accused was identified and we tracked him down."

"The place where the incident took place is near the Vashi khaadi bridge to Mankhurd. The place is not a residential area and is surrounded by the khaadi where the railway guard was hit," the officer added.

