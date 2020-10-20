25 Years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: Cult Cult Hota Hai
As Aditya Chopra's defining directorial debut celebrates its silver jubilee, here's a look at how the actors became stars and how the film became a sensation.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was not a new story, it was the oldest story in the world, it was the most 'Tapori' story in the world. These are the words that Aditya Chopra himself used to describe what he was making. 'Tapori' is possibly the most charming essence to hook the audiences and that's why this romance went on to become a classic.
The lead pair, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, were already stars with the success of Baazigar. And Khan already was the Yash Chopra star after the cult of Darr. With DDLJ, as fondly abbreviated, he found himself to be the new romantic hero of Hindi Cinema. He was rechristened as Raj, the ultimate charmer of the celluloid. And every girl aspired to have a story like Simran, breaking free from patriarchy and embracing independence and discovery.
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are very much in the public domain, and their massive social media following is a testimony to the fact they are yet to fade away. They have been constantly doing films and delivering money-spinners. What would be interesting is to see what happened to the other characters of DDLJ after its cult success.
Here are some actors who acted in the film and what happened post the release of this romance:
1. Amrish Puri
Puri, one of the most iconic villains of Hindi Cinema, after Gardish, played another role of a father but this time, a lot more stern and a lot more intimidating. Baldev could have been played by no other actor than Puri, commanding an intimidating aura with his baritone and demeanour. Precisely a year later, he played a helpless father in Ghatak, but the filmmakers' fascination to cast him as the villain could not fade away and that was very much evident from films like Jeet, Salaankhen, Nayak, and Rishtey.
2. Parmeet Sethi
It was not just the debut of Aditya Chopra, but also the debut of Sethi, the suitor chosen for Simran. In Hindi Cinema, the narrative is always tilted towards the Desi Hero who wins the heroine over the La La Land playboy. Chopra turned this idea upside down and made Sethi the character to be scoffed at. For the first time, London beat Punjab. Sethi then went on to act in films like Diljale, Om Jai Jagdish, and Dil Dhadakne Do. He also directed Yash Raj Films' Badmaash Company.
3. Mandira Bedi
There's one more crucial character in the film, that of Bedi, and in most of her screen time, she cannot help but gaze at Raj. We know her wish to get married to him will never be true, but by the time the film reaches its finale, a corner of the heart feels for her. Bedi went on to become a major face on television and acted in a couple of films. But a debut will always be special, particularly this one.
4. Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher is one of the most successful and popular actors of Hindi Cinema. The success or failure of DDLJ wouldn't have impacted Kher's repertoire one bit. But Kher recalls the impact the film had on his career and personal life. His ancestors thanked him for making them famous after he named them in a scene from the film. In these 25 years, Kher has acted in more films than others have acted in their lifetime. Seasoned artists seldom fade away.
5. Farida Jalal
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is as much the film of Farida Jalal as much as it is of the other characters. She plays Simran's mother, perhaps the only one who understands her chaos and confusion. She instantly agrees to send her to Europe on a tour, realises she has fallen in love with someone else, and stands by her choice. Jalal was the go-to actress in the 1990s when it came to mother characters, and she shone all the time.
Achala Sachdev as the matriarch: Who can forget her? Veteran actress Achala Sachdev played the loving, kind, full-of-warmth Punjabi granny in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Born in Peshawar, Sachdev acted in over 130 films, including the 1965 blockbuster Waqt. Her other memorable movies include Prem Pujari, Mera Naam Joker, Hare Rama Hare Krishna and Andaz. She also played short roles in Na Tum Jaano Na Hum (2002) and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2001). She passed away in 2012 at age 88.
Amrish Puri as Chaudhary Baldev Singh, Simran's father: Baldev lived in London but his heart belonged in Punjab. He has given several iconic scenes in the film - be it smelling Ajit's letter (his friend from India) as the same reminds him of his homeland, or the store sequence with Raj and friends, the 'Aao Aao' pigeon feeding scene or the unforgettable climax of DDLJ, when after getting a go-ahead from strict dad, Simran risks her life to catch a moving train to be with her lover Raj. Puri nailed it with his commanding and intimidating aura with his baritone and demeanour. Remembered for nailing villainous roles with his exceptional acting, the 'Mogambo' of Bollywood has more than 400 films to his credit. He passed away in 2005 at age 73.
Anupam Kher as Dharamvir Malhotra, Raj's father: Arguably, Dharamvir Malhotra is the coolest dad on-screen. Cool, loving, caring and most importantly a supportive father, Anupam Kher as Shah Rukh Khan's father was just outstanding. Raj and his pops' best dialogues from the film were "Fail hona aur padhai na karna, ye humare parivaar ki parampara hai", "O Potchi, O Koka, O Bobi, O Lola"
At his peak, Anupam Kher was adept at playing villainous as well as comic characters. Be it Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's happy-go-lucky brat Raj's 'Pops', or Rajjo's foreboding patriarch in 1942: A Love Story, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's foot-in-mouth college principal, smitten by Miss Braganza - Anupam Kher's 'old man' has had myriad expressions on screen. Kher is now an acclaimed actor in Hollywood as well. An actor with a repertoire of over 500 movies including international and South Indian projects, Anupam Kher completed around 34 years in the film industry.
Farida Jalal as Lajwanti "Lajjo" Singh, Simran's mother: She played the ideal wife of a London-based Indian, a friend to her daughter and that won many hearts! "Jab ladki jawan ho jaati hai na ... toh maa uski maa nahi rehti ... saheli ban jaati hai", "Sapne dekho, zaroor dekho ... bus unke poore hone ki shart mat rakho" were some of the iconic dialogues by Farida Jalal in the film.
In her almost 50-year-long career, the seasoned actress has acted in over 110 films. Her last known role on the big screen was in 'Jawaani Jaaneman' (2020). Farida Jalal has also acted in famous television shows such as Shararat, Balika Vadhu, Ammaji Ki Galli. She has also acted in shows such as Love Shots, Mehram and Parchhayee, which released digitally.
Satish Shah as Ajit Singh, Baldev's friend in India: Baldev's childhood friend Ajit, whose son Kuljeet was set to marry Simran, was a very jolly person and that was loved by the DDLJ lovers. One of the scenes in the film, where Satish Shah is playing chess with Amrish Puri and Shah Rukh Khan comes in and helps the latter with a winning move, has a dialogue by Shah that goes - 'You are not only genius but indigenous.' Well, did you know this was improvised by Shah himself?
Before DDLJ, Satish Shah, who played a pivotal role in the serial Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi on TV, had become a household name with his famous dialogue, "Mera thirty years ka experience hai!" The actor, in real life, has now almost 40 years of experience in the film industry. He is one of the few actors who balanced comedy on both the big screen as well as the small, without getting typecast. His last screen appearance was the second season of the hit comedy show "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai", which premiered in 2017.
Shah Rukh Khan as Raj Malhotra: Well, what can we say about Raj? It wouldn't be wrong to say that the cool, flamboyant, NRI but desi-at-heart Raj Malhotra just won everyone's hearts globally. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) is 25 years old today - October 20, 2020, and Raj, even today, makes women weak in the knees. Agreed?
Before DDLJ, Shah Rukh Khan had made a name for his films such as 'Darr', 'Baazigar' and 'Anjaam' -- films in which he portrayed negative characters. However, DDLJ helped him cement his place and brought SRK fame in a way that he (as admitted by the star) didn't think it would. Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most successful stars of Bollywood, currently.
Kajol as Simran Singh: Dad's favourite, mom's friend and Raj's 'Senorita', the 'sanskaari' Simran was traditional yet modern in her outlook and was hugely relatable to people. Her 'old-fashioned but cool' nature was perhaps loved by the audience.
DDLJ established Kajol as an A-list actor. Kajol was last seen in 2020's blockbuster hit Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, opposite her husband actor Ajay Devgn. Her short film Devi also became one of the most-talked-about short films of the year. The 46-year-old star will soon make her digital debut in Tribhanga, directed by Renuka Shahane.
Pooja Ruparel as Rajeshwari "Chutki" Singh, Simran's sister: Simran's 'annoying' little sister, Mom's 'laadli', and as a school kid being too smart for her age, Chutki was one of the most iconic characters in the film.
Apart from DDLJ, she was also seen in King Uncle (1993). Over the years, Pooja did modelling assignments as well as theatre. She has also done her MA in Psychology. Did you know Pooja Ruparel's mother Sunita and Sonakshi Sinha's mother Poonam are sisters? Pooja's sister Bhavna Ruparel is also an actress. She was seen in Anil Kapoor's desi version of the international series 24. Pooja is now busy with her stand-up comedy shows.
Karan Johar as Raj's friend Rocky: KJo made his Bollywood debut as an assistant director and as a supporting character in DDLJ. Rocky's hilarious 'Tapli' moments from Raj, who has mostly called 'Idiot', were one of the funniest parts in the film.
What can we say about Karan Johar, now? Besides taking over the reins of film production house Dharma Productions, he has directed hit movies such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Student of the Year. He made his debut as an actor in Bombay Velvet. He also turned host with Koffee With Karan, which is one of the most-talked-about shows on tlevision and the Netflix show 'What The Love'. He was also seen as a judge on reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India's Got Talent and India's Next Superstars.
Mandira Bedi as Preeti Singh, Ajit's daughter: Though Raj and Simran's love story took the centre stage, we must admit, Preeti's (Mandira Bedi) role also got noticed. Her coy sister of the groom act gained a lot of popularity, and not to forget, her subtle attempts to flirt with Raj. We all felt bad for Preeti in the end! Didn't we?
Mandira Bedi has altogether a different league of fan following. Over recent years, Mandira Bedi has been giving major fitness goals to netizens, all thanks to her super-fit lifestyle. One look at her Instagram pictures and you won't believe she's 48!
Parmeet Sethi as Kuljeet Singh, Ajit's son: Badass Punjab-da-puttar, Kuljeet Singh, who was set to marry Simran, was so good on-screen, that the audience loved to hate him! The role was initially offered to Armaan Kohli, however, Parmeet's audition turned the tables completely and the rest is history!
After DDLJ, Parmeet Sethi went on to act in films such as Diljale, Hero Hindustani, Dhadkan, Om Jai Jagdish, Lakshya, Dil Dhadakne Do, Rustom, Laila Majnu, among others. He also made his directorial debut with YRF's Badmaash Company, starring Shahid Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. His latest work includes - Disney+ Hotstar's Special Ops and Hundred.
Himani Shivpuri as Kammo Kaur, Simran's aunt: The 'abhi toh main jawaan hun' Kammo bua, in a short screen time, gave some iconic scenes such as the romantic angle between Raj's father and her, and the sari selection scene where Raj (SRK) helps her out!
Seasoned actress Himani Shivpuri, who started her career in showbiz with the TV show Humrahi over 25 years ago, has featured in several shows like Hasratein and Ghar Ek Sapna and movies like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Pardes. But it was her role of Rifat Bii in Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which made her quite popular among the 1990s kids. She is now seen in Astitva... Ek Prem Kahani as Radha Ji.
Anaita Shroff Adajania as Sheena, Simran's friend: The oh-so-hot friend of Simran, Sheena, with whom Raj flirts at their Europe trip too had a small but noticeable role in the film. It was Anaita Shroff's acting debut.
She is now an acclaimed stylist and fashion director for Vogue India.
Raj, Simran, Kuljeet Singh, Preeti, Kammo bua, Raj's Pops, Chutki - remember these Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge characters? As the Aditya Chopra directorial DDLJ completes 25 years today, we look at what the film's cast is up to these days. (All pictures/Yash Raj Films' official website and Youtube channel and Instagram account of the below mentioned actors)
