25 Years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: Cult Cult Hota Hai

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was not a new story, it was the oldest story in the world, it was the most 'Tapori' story in the world. These are the words that Aditya Chopra himself used to describe what he was making. 'Tapori' is possibly the most charming essence to hook the audiences and that's why this romance went on to become a classic.

The lead pair, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, were already stars with the success of Baazigar. And Khan already was the Yash Chopra star after the cult of Darr. With DDLJ, as fondly abbreviated, he found himself to be the new romantic hero of Hindi Cinema. He was rechristened as Raj, the ultimate charmer of the celluloid. And every girl aspired to have a story like Simran, breaking free from patriarchy and embracing independence and discovery.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are very much in the public domain, and their massive social media following is a testimony to the fact they are yet to fade away. They have been constantly doing films and delivering money-spinners. What would be interesting is to see what happened to the other characters of DDLJ after its cult success.

Here are some actors who acted in the film and what happened post the release of this romance:

1. Amrish Puri

Puri, one of the most iconic villains of Hindi Cinema, after Gardish, played another role of a father but this time, a lot more stern and a lot more intimidating. Baldev could have been played by no other actor than Puri, commanding an intimidating aura with his baritone and demeanour. Precisely a year later, he played a helpless father in Ghatak, but the filmmakers' fascination to cast him as the villain could not fade away and that was very much evident from films like Jeet, Salaankhen, Nayak, and Rishtey.

2. Parmeet Sethi

It was not just the debut of Aditya Chopra, but also the debut of Sethi, the suitor chosen for Simran. In Hindi Cinema, the narrative is always tilted towards the Desi Hero who wins the heroine over the La La Land playboy. Chopra turned this idea upside down and made Sethi the character to be scoffed at. For the first time, London beat Punjab. Sethi then went on to act in films like Diljale, Om Jai Jagdish, and Dil Dhadakne Do. He also directed Yash Raj Films' Badmaash Company.

3. Mandira Bedi

There's one more crucial character in the film, that of Bedi, and in most of her screen time, she cannot help but gaze at Raj. We know her wish to get married to him will never be true, but by the time the film reaches its finale, a corner of the heart feels for her. Bedi went on to become a major face on television and acted in a couple of films. But a debut will always be special, particularly this one.

4. Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher is one of the most successful and popular actors of Hindi Cinema. The success or failure of DDLJ wouldn't have impacted Kher's repertoire one bit. But Kher recalls the impact the film had on his career and personal life. His ancestors thanked him for making them famous after he named them in a scene from the film. In these 25 years, Kher has acted in more films than others have acted in their lifetime. Seasoned artists seldom fade away.

5. Farida Jalal

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is as much the film of Farida Jalal as much as it is of the other characters. She plays Simran's mother, perhaps the only one who understands her chaos and confusion. She instantly agrees to send her to Europe on a tour, realises she has fallen in love with someone else, and stands by her choice. Jalal was the go-to actress in the 1990s when it came to mother characters, and she shone all the time.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Great Big Story Decodes DDLJ And Its Social, Cultural Impact In India!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news