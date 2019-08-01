4 cops suspended for celebrating criminal's birthday in Bhandup police station

mumbai

While constable Subhash Ghosalkar has been transferred to the Local Arms Division, an inquiry has been initiated against Senior PI, Ramesh Khade, for poor supervision

Just two days after Deputy Commissioner of Zone 7, Akhilesh Kumar Singh, submitted a report regarding the incident of Bhandup police station officers celebrating the birthday of a criminal, the Mumbai police top brass came down heavily on four cops involved in the matter.

Commissioner Sanjay Barve has ordered the suspension of sub-inspectors Pankaj Shewale and Sachin Kokare, and constable Anil Gaikwad and Maruti Jumade. The senior inspector, who was on night-duty on the day of the incident, would also be probed for poor supervision and lack of control over the police station.

mid-day had reported on July 27 how Ayaan Khan, a history-sheeter, barged into the Bhandup police station with a cake on July 23 and said he wished to celebrate his birthday with the cops. As he is not being investigated in any case, the officers decided to join the celebrations. Following this report, Joint Commissioner (law and order), Vinay Chaube, had ordered an inquiry in the matter and sought a report from Singh. The report was submitted on July 29.

While the four cops have been suspended till further inquiry, constable Subhash Ghosalkar has been transferred to the Local Arms Division. Speaking to mid-day, Singh, said, "During inquiry we found out that the officers were involved in gross indiscipline. Though no case is pending against the person whose birthday was celebrated, doing it inside the police station is not acceptable."

An inquiry has also been initiated against Senior PI, Ramesh Khade, for poor supervision and lack of control over the police station. "If we find any evidence against senior officials, action will be taken against them too," added the DCP.

