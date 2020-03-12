A cool idea as summer hits

Summer is upon us and that means that ice creams and other cold desserts will be selling like hot cakes. But ditch the humdrum vanilla and chocolate flavours, and make a unique khandvi sorbet that's served at Tresind in BKC. Chef Sarfaraz Ahmed of the eatery tells us, "Most people in India have had khandvi before, and realising that this sorbet has the exact same taste as an actual khandvi, a Gujarati farsan, is a little unbelievable for them."

Khandvi sorbet

Yield: 20 scoops Prep Time: 20 minutes cooking Time: 5-10 minutes

Ingredients

1 kg curd

40 gm sugar

4 gm salt

320 ml water

4 gm stabiliser

80 gm liquid glucose

16 gm curry leaves

2 green chillies

4 gm turmeric powder

16 gm mustard seeds

Instructions

1. Mix the water and ice-cream stabiliser in a bowl.

2. In another bowl, mix salt, sugar and curd, and whisk it.

3. In a pan, put some oil as required, and heat. Add mustard seeds till they crackle. Add the chilli and curry leaves. Next, add the turmeric powder and temper it.

4. Add the water and ice-cream stabiliser mixture to the pan.

5. Add the glucose to the pan and cook it.

6. Once cooked, take the mixture from the pan and add it to the curd mixture.

7. Once added, whisk it together and then strain it through a fine-mesh strainer.

8. After it has been strained, pass it through a blender to give it a smooth consistency. Allow to set in the freezer.

