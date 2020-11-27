A neat sensation

The tour will include a walkthrough of the entire distillery, from the balcao to the granary and tasting room

Tipplers who not only enjoy their drink but are also enthusiastic about where it's brewed, what process is involved and who crafts it are in for a distilled experience. The Soul Company, a platform for customised lifestyle experiences, and single malt-makers Paul John Whisky are hosting a sensory tour of their distillery in Cuncolim, Goa that one can join from the living room, followed by a guided tasting session.

Somanna Muthanna, founder, The Soul Company, shares that the tour is an extension of the events they have been hosting with the distillery in Bengaluru. "As they had been doing some virtual tours internally, we felt that the idea could be feasible for people interested in whisky. To add a critical aspect to the tour, there's a tasting session. A tasting kit is delivered home and their taster takes you through their popular blends, what to look for in a whisky, etc." He adds that although the tasting kits are now booked out, they can accommodate signees into the tour.

Asa Abraham, corporate PR and communications head, Paul John Whisky, tells us that they have tried to translate much of the touch-and-feel experience of the physical tour online. "The tour is live, and not recorded. The walkthrough is conducted by our resident tour guide who will take you through the balcao [balcony] to the main area," she explains. The tour also includes delving into the brand's decades-old history, and visits to the granary, mash tun (a brewhouse vessel), fermenters and the copper pot still, interspersed with insights into the various stages of whisky-making.

"We then move to the warehouse where the barrels rest before proceeding towards the tasting room," says Abraham, adding that the tasting box comprises miniatures of their three popular blends Brilliance, Edited and Bold, along with a patented tasting glass from Scotland. Her tip for tipplers trying whisky tasting back home: "Keep a glass of water for hydration, and a small teaspoon to pour two drops in the glass during the tasting session, coaxing the aromas and flavours of the whisky to bloom."



Somanna Muthanna

On Today, 6.15 pm

Log on to @soulcompanyindia on Instagram

Cost Rs 2,350 onwards

