Aamir Khan dismisses reports of distributing money in wheat bags, clarifies on Twitter

The Indian economy has suffered a major setback due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the underprivileged section of the society has to be taken care of financially. Amid this catastrophe, it was reported a few days ago that Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan distributed money in wheat bags to help the needy. And there were a lot of reports doing the rounds about his donation.

Additionally, the video mentions that within each packet of flour, there was Rs 15,000 hidden in cash and that the truck was sent by Aamir Khan. However, the actor has taken to his Twitter account to clarify once and for all that he was not the one behind these donations and stated that maybe the real Robin Hood doesn't want to reveal himself.

This is what he wrote- "Guys, I am not the person putting money in wheat bags. Its either a fake story completely, or Robin Hood doesn't want to reveal himself!

Stay safe.

Love.

a." (sic)

Have a look right here:

Last night, on May 3, he, however, did participate in the I for India concert to raise money for the unsung heroes who are fighting the pandemic. Accompanying him was his wife Kiran Rao and one of the actor's fan-clubs posted on its Instagram account to share the video of them singing together. Have a look:

As soon as the lockdown ends, Khan will get busy with the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha, which is slated to release this year on Christmas and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.

