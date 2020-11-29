Aamir Khan's daughter Ira on living alone: I felt like it hadn't really hit me that I had a new home

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has been quite active on social media and routinely shares updates on her life through her pictures and videos. In July, the star kid moved to a new house and in one of her recent Instagram stories, she wrote about her experience of living alone.

In the picture, Ira is seen wearing a white casual t-shirt while she clicked the photo. Sharing the picture, Ira said she had a profound realization once she came back home at the end of the day. she wrote: "I shifted in July and I felt like it hadn’t really hit me that I had a new home...that I was living on my own. Today I came home and that’s what I was thinking ‘I’m home.’ It’s nice feeling (sic)". Take a look:

In July, Ira had shared photos of her new home. In the photographs, Ira wears a sleeping suit and she can be seen sitting at a wooden study table with a bookshelf next to her. A poster of anime character Goku adorns the wall in front of her. "Look at my new home. #movingout #myspace #firsttime #newbeginnings #milestone #cantwait #lettheadultingbegin #manvshouse (sic)", she captioned on Instagram.

Ira Khan grabbed headlines a couple of weeks ago when she opened up on her tryst with clinical depression. She posted, on her Instagram account, a video where she talked about how she has been suffering from depression for the last four years, visiting a doctor, and doing much better now.

Khan also opened up about being sexually abused when she was 14 years old. In a video posted on Instagram, Aamir Khan's daughter said, "When I was 14, I was sexually harassed. That was slightly an odd situation as I didn't know what that person was doing and if they knew what they were doing. It wasn't happening every day. So it took me a year to be sure that they knew what they are doing and that is what they are doing."

She said, "My parents got myself out of the situation. Once I was out of the situation, I didn't feel bad anymore. I wasn't scared. I felt like this is not happening to me anymore and it's over. And I moved on. It was not something that has scarred me for life and something that could make me feel bad."

"I never spoke to anyone about anything because I assumed that my privilege meant I should handle my stuff on my own, or if there was something bigger, it would make people need a better answer than 'I don't know'. It made me feel like I needed a better answer and until I had that answer, my feelings weren't something I should bother anyone else with. No problem was big enough to ponder too long about," she continued.

Last month, the star daughter revealed that she was diagnosed with clinical depression. While talking about the factors that could have possibly contributed to it, she said, "My parents' divorce had no role to play in traumatising me. They are still friends and perfect parents. So that can't be the reason," she added.

Khan's Instagram account is filled with lovely images of her and her candid moods. From sharing her tattoos to her abode, she has shared almost everything with her fans. She's also pursuing acting and will be soon seen in a project with Gulshan Devaiah and Vijay Varma.

