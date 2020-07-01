Aamir Khan's mother tests COVID-19 negative, actor announces on social media

On June 30, Aamir Khan had taken to his Instagram to announce that some of the members of his staff have been tested COVID-19 positive. He wrote a long post on Instagram to share the news.

He wrote- "This is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility. I would like to thank the BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilising the entire society. The rest of us have all been tested and found negative. Right now I am taking my mother to get her tested. She is the last person in the loop. Please pray that she is negative." (sic)

The actor has now taken to social media again to announce that his mother has tested COVID-19 negative. He also thanked everyone for their wishes and prayers. Have a look at his tweet right here:

Hello everyone, I am most relieved to inform everyone that Ammi is Covid 19 negative.

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) July 1, 2020

It was Khan's driver, who had first tested COVID-19 positive. This happened when the actor's wife, Kiran Rao, was on her way to Goa and at the border, while undergoing mandatory test, the driver tested positive. Aamir Khan and his family also got tested and had tested negative.

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha and then will be seen in the remake of Vikram Vedha.

