Absconding rape accused held after seven months in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Representational Image

Jammu: Police on Tuesday arrested a man in a rape case in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The accused has been absconding for the past seven months after committing the crime, said the police.

According to reports, the accused identified as Ghulam Abaas, a resident of Biala village, as held by a special team from Mandi area of the district.

A police official said, that an FIR has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including that pertaining to rape and wrongful confinement was registered against him at Mandi Police Station last year.

In another shocking incident, the Mumbai police have filed a case of rape and cheating against the son of the party's state secretary, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. The case was registered on the basis of a complaint a woman from Bihar, a former bar dancer, who has alleged that the accused Binoy Vinodini Balakrishnan sexually assaulted her on the pretext of marriage and that she has a child from him.

Admitting that he knew the woman, the accused, however, said the allegation was "baseless". The woman had sent a letter to the accused demanding Rs 5 crore and alleging that she had a child from her, Binoy in his defence stated, "I got married in 2008. There is no need for me to keep it under the wraps. This is a blackmailing ploy from the complainant," he said.

With inputs from PTI

Top five news stories of the day

The Dutch mystery: Did missing man's wife get him to sign restraining affidavit?

Sharmila Shinde had sensed her husband Avdhut would kill her in a foreign land, which made her so scared to shift to the Netherlands that she made him sign an affidavit solemnly declaring he won't harm or kill her, her friends and neighbours told mid-day. Meanwhile, mid-day has also obtained a call recording where Avdhut can be heard reassuring Sharmila he won’t murder her. (Read full story)

Zee TV producer died of drowning in Aarey pond, reveals primary report

The primary report on the cause of death of the senior producer at Zee TV, Sohan Chauhan on Sunday, has revealed drowning. His last rites were performed on Monday in the presence of his wife, brother and other relatives. The family has made no complaint, the police said. During the investigation, the cops from Aarey police station checked CCTV footage in which he was seen coming out of the lift around 3.45am on Sunday. He had a bottle of Thums Up in one hand. Instead of using the main gate to exit, he was seen going out from the back gate towards the pond in which he was found drowned. (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Rape case filed against CPI (M) leader's son at Oshiwara

The Oshiwara police have registered a case of rape and cheating against Binoy Kodiyeri, the son of CPI (M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. The party is currently in power in Kerala. The accused has denied all allegations in a press statement in Kerala. (Read full story)

Mumbai: RPF plans to sweep LTT clean of errant auto, taxi drivers

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has come up with a master plan to put an end to errant auto and taxi drivers fleecing commuters at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT). The officers have written to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) seeking their help in executing the plan, which would be implemented on a war-footing. (Read full story)

Mumbai: BMC might use 'readymade' bridges to solve traffic crisis

To solve the traffic chaos following the closure of many bridges in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is thinking of using pre-fabricated bridges. These can be installed within three months at the required spot. However, their cost and technicalities are yet to be explored by the BMC. (Read full story)

