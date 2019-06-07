Tale of two crimes: 2 girls sexually assaulted by lovers in Santacruz, Vile Parle

crime

While the first woman was assaulted and tortured by her husband, the other was stalked and beaten up by her boyfriend

Representational Pic

In two separate criminal cases, where the victims met the accused via social media and an initial friendship turned into enmity. The first case was registered at Vakola police station where a 37-year-old Steven Fernandez was arrested by police.

According to the police, in this case, the victim met the accused on a matrimonial site and they became friends. However, his behaviour seemed odd to the woman and hence, she was not ready to get married to him.

After she refused to get married, the accused would often stalk her on social media and would frequently call her and abuse her on the phone. Post that, the victim approached the police and filed a complaint against the accused.

"Following her complaint, we registered an FIR against the accused under sections 354(D), 500, 504, 506 (2) of Indian Penal Code and we arrested him. We are currently investigating the matter," an officer said.

In another similar case, a complaint was filed at Vile Parle police station where the police arrested a person identified as Himanshu Bhagat, 21, from Mira Road area. According to the police, a 21-year-old victim met Himanshu on Facebook 4 years ago. Their friendship blossomed into love. However, they would often fight and this was the reason she decided to call it off with him.

However, Himanshu, feeling insulted, would frantically call and abuse her during her examination. One day, he laded up at the college where she was studying. After she refused to talk to him, he met her outside her college later and ended up beating her up.

After a pedestrian saw this he rescued her from the assault after which she left for her home in an autorickshaw. After continuous harassment post that, she explained the incident to her parents and after they approached the police station an FIR was filed against him under sections 354(D), 509, 323, and 506 of the indian penal code and the accused was arrested.

Top news stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates