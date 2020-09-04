Aditya Chopra to resurrect drive-in cinemas which will screen previous gems

Earlier this week, mid-day reported that filmmaker Aditya Chopra intends to celebrate the golden jubilee of Yash Raj Films by hosting film festivals across the US, UK, Switzerland, Russia and several other countries. The plan, however, hit a roadblock due to the current restrictions on seating capacity in theatres. Now, the head honcho has resorted to Plan B — the on-ground teams, as per Chopra's instructions, are reintroducing drive-in theatres, thus enabling Hindi film lovers to relive their favourite movies.

A source reveals that Chopra has devised an elaborate plan, which will kick off later this year around the world. "Over the next 12 months, Adi wants to showcase the studio's rich library through drive-in cinematic experiences. While the new films that are part of YRF Project 50 will enjoy a theatrical release, the drive-in cinemas will screen previous gems, including Kabhi Kabhie [1976], Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge [1995], Dhoom 2 [2006] and War [2019]. The studio will tie up with global partners to execute the idea across different countries."



War (above) and Dhoom 2 will be part of the line-up at the film festival

Meanwhile, on home turf, Chopra will unveil the slate of movies on Yash Chopra's birth anniversary on September 27.

