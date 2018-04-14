AFI forms inquiry committee to probe 'no needle policy' breach

Race walker KT Irfan and triple jumper V Rakesh Babu were ordered to return home from Gold Coast after they failed to explain the presence of needles in their bedroom at the Games Village



Adille Sumariwala

The Athletics Federation of India yesterday constituted a three-member inquiry committee to probe the events around ousting of two athletes from the Commonwealth Games Village in Gold Coast for breaching the 'no needle policy'.

Race walker KT Irfan and triple jumper V Rakesh Babu were ordered to return home from Gold Coast after they failed to explain the presence of needles in their bedroom at the Games Village. AFI President Adille Sumariwala told PTI that the inquiry panel will be headed by former Sports Authority of India (SAI) secretary BK Sinha with one sports doctor and an official or a former athlete.

"I have constituted an inquiry committee to probe and ascertain what had happened in Gold Coast which has led to this situation. BK Sinha has accepted to be the head of the panel," Sumariwalla said.

