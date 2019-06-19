Air India Captain, crew member de-rostered for arguing on board flight

national

The matter has also been reported to the aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)

Representational image

The Captain and a crew member of the Bengaluru-Delhi flight AI 772 have been de-rostered by Air India for getting into a heated argument in public view on board the plane on Monday.

The incident took place when the Captain allegedly asked the crew member to wash his tiffin box.

An Air India official confirmed the incident and said that an investigation in this regard has already been launched. The airline has issued summons to the crew members for questioning.

Air India derosters a Captain&crew of AI 772 who fought on board in public view. Incident happened on June 17 onboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight when Captain allegedly asked crew to wash his tiffin.Matter also reported to DGCA. Air India has issued summons to the crew for questioning — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2019

