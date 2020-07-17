Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan admitted to Nanavati Hospital for COVID-19 treatment

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan who were tested positive for COVID-19 last week have been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after experiencing mild fever, say reports. Aishwarya's husband Abhishek Bachchan and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan are already admitted in the same hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. Jaya Bachchan has been tested negetive for COVID-19.

Mumbai: Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan admitted at Nanavati Hospital. Earlier, she was home quarantined after she tested positive for #COVID19. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/KIhw7OsgHc — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

According to ANI, daughter Aaradhya too has been shifted to the hospital.

Mumbai: Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwariya Rai Bachchan, who tested positive for #COVID19 has been admitted at Nanavati Hospital. https://t.co/ZSDdDHwIDE — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

Earlier on July 11, Amitabh Bachchan, 77, was admitted to the hospital after he said that he has tested positive for the coronavirus infection. Taking to Twitter, Bachchan said he has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Amitabh in a tweet had also requested people in his close proximity for last 10 days to get themselves tested. This is what he wrote- "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !" (sic). Have a look right here:

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Minutes after his tweet, Abhishek took to his Twitter account to confirm the news. "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you (sic)", he tweeted.

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ½ — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ½ — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

On July 13, PTI quoted a hospital insider as saying, "(Amitabh and Abhishek) are in the (isolation) ward and are clinically stable. At present, they do not requiring aggressive treatment. They are okay with the first line of medication. They are being given supportive therapy. Their vitals and appetite are fine."

