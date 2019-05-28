Aladdin Box Office collection: Will Smith's film surpasses Bollywood releases

hollywood

Will Smith's Aladdin easily raced ahead of Bollywood films - India's Most Wanted and PM Narendra Modi biopic

This image was shared by Will Smith on his Instagram account.

Will Smith's Aladdin is doing great at the Indian box office. The film has surpassed Bollywood releases - Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted and Vivek Oberoi's PM Narendra Modi. Aladdin opened to Rs 4.25 crore on Friday and picked up on Saturday to Rs 6.75 crore. On Sunday, it made Rs 7.75 crore. According to trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, Will Smith's film's total weekend collection summed up to Rs 22.03 crore in India.

This is what Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, "#Aladdin emerges the first choice of moviegoers... Biz jumps on Day 3 [vis-à-vis Day 1]... Fares much better than the two #Hindi releases... Needs to maintain the pace on weekdays... Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 6.50 cr, Sun 7.75 cr. Total: 18.50 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross: 22.03 cr [sic]"

#Aladdin emerges the first choice of moviegoers... Biz jumps on Day 3 [vis-à-vis Day 1]... Fares much better than the two #Hindi releases... Needs to maintain the pace on weekdays... Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 6.50 cr, Sun 7.75 cr. Total: ₹ 18.50 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross: ₹ 22.03 cr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2019

Will Smith's Aladdin is a live-action adaptation of Disney's 1992 animated film of the same title. This film is helmed by Guy Ritchie.

Aladdin easily raced ahead of the recent Hindi releases like India's Most Wanted and PM Narendra Modi, on its opening weekend. According to Taran Adarsh, PM Modi's biopic PM Narendra Modi raked in Rs 11.76 crore in its first weekend and Arjun Kapoor starer India's Most Wanted collected Rs 8.66 crore.

Aladdin hit the theatres on May 21.

