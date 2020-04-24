Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback picture of himself, says 'the age of innocence is over'

Amitabh Bachchan's social media feed is filled with moments and memories from his life. The superstar is known to dig out old photographs of himself and Bachchan family. His social media account is a treat for all the Bollywood buffs and especially people who are their fans and admirers. With the country undergoing lockdown due to coronavirus, the actor has taken up the task to fill smiles in this gloomy times through his adorable pictures.

Continuing the trend, Amitabh Bachchan posted another throwback picture of himself on his Instagram account. This picture is a collage of four images from his earlier years. The first picture is of the superstar in his youthful days, while the other three are just one picture, repeated thrice which shows off his "angry young man" look. Sharing the picture, the Piku actor wrote, "The age of innocence is over (sic)."

View this post on Instagram The age of innocence is over .. A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) onApr 22, 2020 at 12:48pm PDT

Earlier, the superstar had shared a throwback picture of the premiere of his cult classic film Sholay. In the picture, he can be seen along with his co-star and wife Jaya Bachchan and Ramesh Sippy. "At the Premiere of SHOLAY .. 15th August 1975, at the Minerva .. Ma, Babuji, Jaya and a bow tied moi .. how pretty Jaya looks .. This was the 35 mm print at the Premiere .. the 70mm Stereo sound print , first time in India was stuck in Customs.. but after the Premiere got over by midnight, we got news that the 70mm print was out of Customs .. we told Ramesh ji to get it to the Minerva .. it came .. the first Indian film on 70mm Stereo .. and I sat on the floor of the Balcony with Vinod Khanna and finished seeing this amazing result till 3 in the morning (sic)", he captioned it.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) onApr 17, 2020 at 3:26am PDT

This was followed by a never-seen-before picture of himself from his younger days. "My very first photoshoot for a film magazine after joining the Industry in 1969 .. it was for the ‘Star & Style’ the only other prominent film mag., along with Filmfare at the time .. I was pushed and goaded into - a most reticent reluctant and very self-conscious shy me - by the most famed and feared journalist of the times - Devayani Chaubal .. obviously there was no ‘star’ or ‘style’ in the project .. but Devyani thought so .. a strong-minded lady, ever dressed in a shining white sari .. always !!! (sic)", he captioned it.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi, and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. He recently wrapped up shooting for Gulabo Sitabo where he will be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time.

