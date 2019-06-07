An initiative by Mohit Bharatiya: Walk for Mangroves on the occasion of World Environment Day
An Initiative by Mohit Bharatiya - President Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Mumbai (BJYM)
An Initiative by Mohit Bharatiya - President Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Mumbai (BJYM). Save Mangroves Save Livelihood! Taking forward this front line Mohit Bharatiya organized a "Walk for mangroves" on World Environment Day with approximately more than 1000 people supporting this initiative and walking for the betterment of the environment in Versova.Mohit Bharatiya, Prasad Lad, AditiGovitrikar, Vindu Dara Singh, Ali Asgar, Bakhtiyaar Irani, Tanaaz Irani, Kishwar Merchant, Deepshikha Nagpal, Suyyash Rai, Amar Upadhyay & Kanwalpreet Singh came forward to support the initiative.
Bhaktiyaar and Tanaaz Irani, Deepshikha Nagpal, Amar Upadhayay, Mohit Bharatiya, Aditi Govitrikar
This kind of Initiative can help Mumbaikars to cope up with Mumbai Rains since Mangroves have stilt-like roots which form an intricate structure for coping with saline tides and changing water levels, and this act
as buffers against floods. "The decline of our mangrove forests should be of particular concern to all of us. I have taken this crucial first step towards the securing and restoration of our mangrove forests on a perfect World Environment Day. I am glad many people have come forward and are supporting me for this noble cause", says President Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Mumbai (BJYM) Mohit Bharatiya.
Mohit Bharatiya is the current President of BJYM Mumbai & National President of IBJA. He is the vice President of My Home India. Founder of Proud Bharatiya Foundation. He is also Chairman of Mohit Bharatiya Foundation.
