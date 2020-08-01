And I dared to become an actor: Sonu Sood shares a throwback picture on his physical transformation from 1997

Sonu Sood has been acting in films for the last 16 years and more. He has some blockbusters to his credit and has dabbled with multiple languages to create his own space in the film industry. Recently, the actor shared a major blast from the past. He shared a photo of himself from 1997 - the year he came to Mumbai to become an actor.

In the throwback picture shared by Sood on his Instagram, we can see the actor in his younger days wearing a pair of loose denim trouser and shirt, and partially showing his torso. This picture also proves a fact that the actor once a lean guy and a far cry from his current muscular avatar. Sharing the throwback photo, Sonu Sood wrote: "And I dared to become an actor (sic)". Take a look:

View this post on Instagram ...and I dared to become an actor. #1997 A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood) onJul 30, 2020 at 8:31am PDT

The actor celebrated his birthday on July 30 and was flooded with wishes on his social media account. In a recent interview, the Happy New Actor recalled the day when he celebrated his birthday when he first came to Mumbai and was all alone. He stated, "I was sitting at a bridge in Lokhandwala alone in the middle of the night. At 12 o'clock, my mom, my dad and my sister called me and they wished me. They asked, 'Do you have any friends there?' and I said, 'I don't have any friends in Mumbai.' I was feeling alone and I had tears in my eyes, that this city is so big, with so many people, and there's no one to wish you personally."

The actor in another interview had also opened up on the nepotism debate sparked due to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. He said, "The pressures are real. There are thousands of people who come to the city looking for work every day, but there are very few who get that big break. An outsider will always remain an outsider. When I came to the city, I already had a degree in mechanical engineering, I thought people's approach towards me would be different. But it wasn't. I never got an entry into office. I realise in those first 6-8 months that this is the journey that's going to be tough. So the only thing I can tell outsiders coming into this industry is that come only if you have nerves of steel and don't expect miracles to happen."

Just like a lot of other filmmakers and actors, Sood also stated how star kids have it comparatively easier. "A star kid, in that aspect, will obviously have easy access. The father will just pick up the phone and speak to the director or the producer of the film and they will get a break. Tomorrow if my kids want to be in this industry, perhaps it will be easy for them."

Sonu Sood has been a messiah of sorts for a lot of people whom he has helped in these last three months during the lockdown. Sood has helped hundreds of thousands of migrants to reach their native places amid the coronavirus induced lockdown when many like them were walking back to their homes. Besides labourers, he has also helped students and other people stranded in different parts of the country amid the lockdown.

