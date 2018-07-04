Andheri bridge collapse: Families of those who survived recount the nightmare

Family members of an injured recount how they came to know about their loved one being among the casualties

Dwarka Prasad Sharma is in the general ward at Cooper Hospital. Love Katkar's wife Asmita is critical and under observation

Andheri East resident Asmita Katkar, 35, was up to her usual morning routine — dropping her son off to school in Vijaynagar, Andheri West, going back to finish household chores, and then, reporting to work. Tuesday morning turned it topsy-turvy.

A little after 7.15 am, Asmita, a domestic help, left to take her son to school. But she never returned home. What came instead, for her family and neighbours, was news of a woman trapped under the debris of Gokhale bridge.



Harish Koli

Prayers for her

With grievous injuries to her head, hands and face, she was rushed to Cooper Hospital for a surgery. "The moment I heard a woman was injured in the incident, I sensed it was her, as she took that route every morning. My wife and I rushed to Cooper Hospital and had our worst fear confirmed," said Milind Jamdar, a neighbour. Love Katkar, fighting back tears outside the operation theatre, said, "Neighbours broke the news to me; I didn't know until then that she was among the injured. I am praying she pulls through this."

Four others also sustained injuries in the incident. While 55-year-old Manoj Shah took a Discharge Against Medical Advice and moved to Nanavati hospital, Girdhari Singh, 40, Dwarka Prasad Sharma, 47, and Harish Koli, 45, are undergoing treatment. Koli and Sharma were later moved to the male general ward, while Singh to the Surgical Intensive Care Unit (SICU).

Medical update

After Asmita's six-hour surgery, a senior doctor told mid-day that her condition was very critical and that she would be kept under observation for the next 24 hours.

"Harish Koli, Dwarka Sharma and Girdhari Singh are also under observation. Singh will be kept in the SICU for another 24 hours as he has suffered multiple injuries, which may have damaged his internal organs.

All doctors have been kept on alert and asked to do a round-the-clock meticulous check on the survivors," the senior doctor added. A spokesperson for Nanavati Hospital said, "Manoj Mehta, 52, has suffered multiple injuries and is currently undergoing treatment."

Also read: Mumbai Rains: How a bunch of cables brought the city to its knees