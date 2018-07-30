Andheri bridge collapse: One more person succumbs to his injuries

Manoj Mehta, 52, a chartered accountant, who was kept on a ventilator for the last three weeks, died due to multiple organ failure

Andheri bridge

The aftermath of the Andheri bridge collapse isn't over yet. One more person injured in the incident succumbed to his injuries yesterday. Manoj Mehta, 52, a chartered accountant, who was kept on a ventilator for the last three weeks, died due to multiple organ failure, read a statement released by Nanavati Hospital.

An official from the hospital confirmed the news. "After undergoing initial treatment at Cooper Hospital, he was brought here on July 3. He had suffered several injuries... Multiple organ failure caused his death," said a senior doctor from the hospital.

