Anil Charanjeett: My character in Boo... Sabki Phategi may look dumb to others

Actor Anil Charanjeett, who will be seen in a web series titled "Boo... Sabki Phategi", says the character he essays in the horror comedy web series may appear dumb to viewers, but it actually takes the storyline of the series forward.

Anil told the media here: "I am playing the character of Sartaj in the show. He will look dumb to others, but he takes every situation very seriously. I feel that my character takes the series ahead in terms of its storyline."

He said it was important for him to get along with other actors who were involved in the show.

"It was challenging to match up my comic timing with Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda. When you do comedy with your co-actors, it is important to gel with them and work with them as a family. And interestingly, Farhad (writer-director Farhad Samji) sir gives freedom to every character."

How did he land the role?

"I feel the makers of 'Boo... Sabki Phategi' selected me since I have worked with Farhad (Samji) sir in 'Golmaal Again' and 'Simbaa'. I fell in love with the way he narrates stories, explain characters and enacts them. He differentiates every character beautifully."

The ALTBalaji show, which will stream from Thursday, also stars Mallika Sherawat, Tusshar Kapoor and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles.

