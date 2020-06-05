Annu Kapoor: Basu dada never asked for too many takes

I had acted in the play, Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, directed by my elder brother Ranjit Kapoor. Basu dada attended one of the shows and felt it had the potential to be made into a movie. That led to the creation of his film, Ek Ruka Hua Faisla [1986].

Basu dada had mastered the medium and technique. His generation knew exactly what they wanted and did not opt for multiple shots from different angles. He never asked for too many takes because he was aware of the cost of raw stocks. He depicted the simplicity or complexes of the common man honestly. His films will always remain relevant as he selected his themes and characters from India, and not from some American graffiti.

I was part of Chameli Ki Shaadi [1986]. It was set in a small town of north India, which Basu dada understood fully as he had lived in Mathura. But unfortunately, the producers — under the influence of a commercially successful and renowned director — compelled him to make a film, which was below his class. Although he managed to make it, the original script and flavour was lost in the horrendous jargon of commercial cinema. The performances were the saving grace.

I have heard that while making Swami [1977], an actor kept on asking dada what he should do in the scene. Out of his wits, dada replied, 'Stand quietly and breath normally'. That was the genius I have been fortunate to work with. Dada has left a tremendous legacy behind him, and it is our duty to fondly remember him through his work.

