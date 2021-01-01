Anushka Sharma on handling parenting responsibilities with Virat Kohli: Don't see it as mom and dad duties

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are all set to embrace parenthood in January 2021. The couple shared the news of them expecting a baby in August. Anushka has been sharing adorable pictures of herself showing off her baby bump on her social media handle. Now, ahead of the baby's arrival, the actress opened up on how she plans to handle the new role of a mother.

The Band Baja Baraat actress revealed about the perks of being pregnant during the lockdown. Speaking to Vogue India, Anushka said, "I was on a zoom call while promoting Bulbbul when I started feeling incredibly nauseous. I quickly turned off my video and messaged my brother, who was also on the call, to stall them for ten minutes. If I had been on set or in a studio, everyone would have known. The pandemic has been a weird blessing in a way. Virat was around and I could keep it a secret. We only left to go to the doctor's clinic. No one was on the streets so we couldn't be spotted."

Anushka Sharm also opened up about everything from her food cravings, how Virat and her want to keep their child away from social media. "You are more connected to your body, to all that is happening. It's mind-boggling when I see the changes. It's amazing," she said of seeing her body adapt. "I've always meditated. It's a daily practice, and my life has been quite balanced, so I've carried that forward. The only difference is that I've had a lot more time," she added.

Anushka also revealed, "I was eating only toast and crackers for the first three months. So, when it ended, I wanted to eat vada pao and bhel puri, but that didn't last long either. So, no real cravings. I am someone who likes to read a lot and research a great deal; I've chewed my doctor's brain. So many times we don't have enough knowledge… It's what you are told by family members, but somewhere, it's important to have a medical perspective rather than just follow beliefs and patterns. The first thing my doctor told me is that the biggest myth is eating for two."

When asked about how the parents would want to deal with social media when it comes to their first child, Anushka revealed to Vogue India, "We've thought about it a lot. We definitely do not want to raise a child in the public eye — we don't plan on engaging our child in social media. I think it's a decision your child should be able to take. No kid should be made to be more special than the other. It's hard enough for adults to deal with it. It's going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through."

Anushka also revealed how the kid's nursery will be in this tell-all interview. She said, "I want the nursery to be very calm. It's the place where you spend the most amount of time, where you are bonding with your baby, so it has to be peaceful. I don't believe that boys have to wear blue and girls pink. The nursery has all colours."

Opening up on how she and Virat will be handling parenting duties, Anushka said, "We don't see it as mum and dad duties, but as a family unit. For us, it's important that our child be raised with a very balanced outlook. It is all about shared duties. I will be the primary caregiver, especially in the first few years, and that's the reality. I am self-employed and I can decide when I am working if I do one or two films a year. In Virat's case, he plays round the year. What becomes important is the time we spend together as a family."

