Apart from India, these four countries celebrate Independence Day on August 15

India is not the only country that celebrates August 15 as Independence Day, we have a list for four other countries that celebrate freedom on this day

Pic/Twitter/DK Shivakumar

India celebrates 73 years of Independence today. This day is a symbol of pride where people across the country come together to salute and honour the freedom fighters who fought for India’s independence from the British Raj. This day serves as a timely reminder of the freedom struggle and the many lives which were sacrificed in pursuit of it. The words of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, when he said, “At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom,” perfectly summarise the struggle and the joy one felt on Independence Day.

However, India is not the only country to celebrate August 15 as Independence Day, but there are other countries too that mark this day as their as ‘Independence Day’. Here’s a list of countries that observe their respective Independence Days August 15.

India

India celebrates 73 years of freedom today from the nearly 200-year-long British Raj is very well documented. A rebellion started by the freedom fighter Mangal Pandey in 1857 against the use of animal fat in gun cartridges by the British East Indian Army finally resulted in the Britsh finally leaving India in 17947.

Korea

Korea observes Independence day also known as the ‘National Liberation Day of Korea’, it is the only common public holiday celebrated by North and South Korea. August 15, 1945, marks the day when the U.S and Soviet Forces ended the Japanese occupation of the Korean peninsula. The surrender of Japan came to be celebrated as ‘Victory over Japan Day’, which is now celebrated as the National Liberation Day commemorates. Korea, three years later was split into two parts - North and South Korea, with the former getting a pro-Soviet premier and a pro-U.S president in the latter.

Bahrain

Bahrain declared its independence on August 15, 1971, from the British following a United Nations survey of the Bahraini people. The two sides then signed a friendship treaty which terminated all previous agreements between them. August 14 is Bahrain’s actual date of independence but it is not celebrated or marked as such.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo

August 15 is marked as the Democratic Republic of the Congo's Independence day, also called the ‘Congolese National Day’. August 15 in 1960, was when the country received full independence from France, incidentally, exactly 80 years after coming under the French rule.

Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein which is the world’s sixth smallest nation also marks August 15 as its Independence Day. This day commemorates its liberation in 1866 from German rule. Since 1940, the nation celebrates its Independence Day on August 15 and is also connected to the birthday of Prince Franz-Josef II (reigning Prince of Liechtenstein from 1938 until his death in 2009), on August 16.

