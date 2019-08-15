Apart from India, these four countries celebrate Independence Day on August 15
India is not the only country that celebrates August 15 as Independence Day, we have a list for four other countries that celebrate freedom on this day
India celebrates 73 years of Independence today. This day is a symbol of pride where people across the country come together to salute and honour the freedom fighters who fought for India’s independence from the British Raj. This day serves as a timely reminder of the freedom struggle and the many lives which were sacrificed in pursuit of it. The words of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, when he said, “At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom,” perfectly summarise the struggle and the joy one felt on Independence Day.
However, India is not the only country to celebrate August 15 as Independence Day, but there are other countries too that mark this day as their as ‘Independence Day’. Here’s a list of countries that observe their respective Independence Days August 15.
India
India celebrates 73 years of freedom today from the nearly 200-year-long British Raj is very well documented. A rebellion started by the freedom fighter Mangal Pandey in 1857 against the use of animal fat in gun cartridges by the British East Indian Army finally resulted in the Britsh finally leaving India in 17947.
Korea
Korea observes Independence day also known as the ‘National Liberation Day of Korea’, it is the only common public holiday celebrated by North and South Korea. August 15, 1945, marks the day when the U.S and Soviet Forces ended the Japanese occupation of the Korean peninsula. The surrender of Japan came to be celebrated as ‘Victory over Japan Day’, which is now celebrated as the National Liberation Day commemorates. Korea, three years later was split into two parts - North and South Korea, with the former getting a pro-Soviet premier and a pro-U.S president in the latter.
Bahrain
Bahrain declared its independence on August 15, 1971, from the British following a United Nations survey of the Bahraini people. The two sides then signed a friendship treaty which terminated all previous agreements between them. August 14 is Bahrain’s actual date of independence but it is not celebrated or marked as such.
The Democratic Republic of the Congo
August 15 is marked as the Democratic Republic of the Congo's Independence day, also called the ‘Congolese National Day’. August 15 in 1960, was when the country received full independence from France, incidentally, exactly 80 years after coming under the French rule.
Liechtenstein
Liechtenstein which is the world’s sixth smallest nation also marks August 15 as its Independence Day. This day commemorates its liberation in 1866 from German rule. Since 1940, the nation celebrates its Independence Day on August 15 and is also connected to the birthday of Prince Franz-Josef II (reigning Prince of Liechtenstein from 1938 until his death in 2009), on August 16.
Bombay High Court at Fort: In the rooms of the High Court, barrister Mohammad Ali Jinnah fought the case for Lokmanya Tilak in 1908, on charges of sedition. Tilak's comment on the verdict can be seen on the walls of the Court. Another young barrister, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, also practiced here before devoting himself to India's freedom struggle
Azad Maidan at Fort: During the days of India's freedom struggle, massive protest rallies were organised by freedom fighters and leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri at this maidan, hence the name 'Azad Maidan' (azad means 'free')
Gowalia Tank Maidan (known as August Kranti Maidan) at Tardeo: This is where Mahatma Gandhi issued the Quit India speech on August 8, 1942 announcing that the British must leave India immediately or else mass agitations would take place. Gandhi's call for the nation was of "Do or Die". The call mobilised the citizens to a huge Civil Disobedience movement as the British refused to grant independence till the War was over
Mani Bhavan at Gamdevi: It was from Mani Bhavan that Mahatma Gandhi initiated Satyagraha against the Rowlatt Act and propagated the causes of Swadeshi, Khadi and Hindu-Muslim unity. From 1917 to 1934, it was the hub of Gandhi's political activities in Mumbai. In 1955, the building was dedicated as a memorial to Gandhi and to the important activities of great significance that he initiated from this place
Asiatic Society Town Hall at Fort: This is where Queen Victoria's proclamation in 1858 took place, which followed on the heels of the Indian Mutiny. Under the Proclamation, the East India Company was abolished, the task of administering the country was formally transferred to the Crown and India became a colony of the British Raj
Lion Gate at Shahid Bhagat Singh Road: The Royal Indian Navy mutiny (also called the Bombay Mutiny) was a revolt by Indian sailors on board ship and shore establishment at Bombay (Mumbai) harbour on February 18, 1946. The Lion Gate was one of the spots to witness this. Inspired with nationalist fervour, poor conditions and tired of being bossed around by British officers, the sailors revolted. From the initial start point in Mumbai, the revolt spread from Karachi to Kolkata and ultimately involved 78 ships, 20 shore establishments and 20,000 sailors
Jinnah House at Malabar Hill: It was at this colonial bungalow of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, that the Gandhi-Jinnah talks of September 1944 were held
The Gateway of India at Apollo Bunder: The departure of the British took place in 1948 under the arches of the Gateway and the First Battalion of the Somerset Light Infantry was the last British contingent that formally departed India
Chowpatty Beach at Marine Drive: It is related to the famous Dandi March, launched to protest the salt tax imposed by the British. Since Gandhi had forbidden women from accompanying him on the Dandi March to Sabarmati in 1930, thousands of women in Mumbai led by freedom fighters Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay and the Captain Sisters, decided to make salt at the Chowpatty
Horniman Circle at Fort: It is named after Ben Horniman, the pro-independence editor, who spoke against the British atrocities on Indians, especially in connection with the Jalianwalla Baug massacre
Sardar Gruha at Crawford Market: This historical structure is where Lokmanya Tilak, one of the stalwarts of the freedom movement, lived and died. It still houses the office of his Kesari newspaper and a majestic white bust
On India's 73rd Independence Day, we take a look at 11 historic Mumbai landmarks that played an integral part in India's freedom struggle as the city became a strong base for the independence movement
