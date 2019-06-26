Arjun Kapoor 34th birthday: Sonam Kapoor, Anshula, Anil Kapoor wish 'chachu'

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor celebrates his 34th birthday on June 26, 2019. Sisters Sonam and Anshula wished him with throwback pictures. Uncle Anil Kapoor also wished his 'chachu' with a collage

Sonam Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor shared these pictures on Instagram account.

The Ishaqzaade actor, Arjun Kapoor is celebrating his 34th birthday on June 26, 2019. The actor is currently in New York with rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora for a romantic getaway. The duo jetted off on Monday for a secret getaway to New York, and their pictures from the airport have gone insanely viral on social media.

That the actor has turned 34, his sisters Sonam Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor wished him a very happy birthday. Sonam Kapoor shared a throwback picture of the two decked in a funky attire and showing their dance skills. She wrote a lovely caption with the photo, "

Happy Birthday Arjun! Whether we're flash dancing in the streets or chasing slopes, it's never a dull moment. You bring so much laughter and weirdness to my life, and all those around you that we really wouldn't have it any other way. I wish you the best birthday, and all my love

@arjunkapoor #BrothersSister [sic]"

Husband Anand Ahuja replied on Sonam Kapoor's post and wished his brother-in-law a happy birthday. He commented, "OMG. Amazing!! Happy Birthday @arjunkapoor !.. @sonamkapoor always pulls out the best old pictures of you two!"

Arjun's sister, Anshula Kapoor also wished him with a heartfelt lengthy note and a throwback picture. She wrote, "Happy birthday bhai @arjunkapoor, I love you the mostest. You will always be the most important person in my life. You've got the biggest heart I've ever known & I'm so grateful that I have you, that I've always had you watching over me. Thank you for your unquestioning love & for always just being present for me, in every way that counts - as a brother, as a friend, as a parent, as a goofball, as my backbone, as my shoulder to lean on, as the hand on my head.. Thank you for pushing me to come into my own, to march to my own beat without any questions asked, for making sure I never fall too far in that journey, and for showing me through example that even when I fall down, I must get up and keep going, with unwavering faith in myself and my beliefs. You are my home, and that will never change. Love you to infinity #MyMostFavourite #MyNumeroUno #WhenHomeHasAHeartbeat #HappyBirthdayBhai [sic]

Uncle Anil Kapoor also shared a cute note with a photo collage.

Malaika Arora also shared some snapshots from their romantic getaway. Take a look:



Malaika Arora shared these pictures on her Instagram account.

View Photos: Have you seen these candid and throwback pictures of Arjun Kapoor?

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates