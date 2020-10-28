Arjun Kapoor on his COVID-19 treatment: Took six-eight hours to accept the situation, I had to realign my life

From Amitabh Bachchan to Malaika Arora, several Bollywood celebrities have been tested positive for coronavirus. Last month, Arjun Kapoor revealed that he too had tested positive. After a tough battle with the virus, Arjun finally defeated it and has tested negative.

The actor has now revealed in detail how he braved the isolation while recuperating from the virus. Arjun also revealed how he managed to sail through, and that he is now thriving with positive energy once again. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor said, "I was confused, felt a varied degree of emotion. I was upset as I had to realign my life and I was looking forward to being on set. I then realised that I've to now be careful with my family, so there was a bit of concern, anger, irritation, but I also knew I’ve to deal with it practically. This one Sunday (September 6) just blew out of proportion for me. It took me six-eight hours to accept the situation before I could speak with the doctor. I calmed down when the doctor told me I was mostly asymptomatic. I felt mild symptoms coming in over the course so I guess it panned out alright."

Talking about his long road to recovery, the 2 States actor said, "I was fortunate to have Anshula (Kapoor; sister) at home who literally organised my isolation in the sense I was living in my own room, cleaning my utensils and washroom, eating in disposable plates, and just resting. Also, I’m thankful to my doctors, with whom I was constantly in touch over video calls. On the 14th day, the doctor allowed me to go for a walk on the terrace. The immunity level was low so I had to take it slow. To anybody who’s reading or believes that there aren’t any long term side effects, I can assure you that the repercussions will be felt by your body because the fatigue and the lack of fitness, strength don’t go away overnight. You can’t just get out of bed and start running."

The actor also cautioned that everyone needs to take COVID-19 seriously. "I had mild symptoms but I took a while to recover. If you’re young and believe that you’ll not get harmed and there won’t be any damage you’re wrong."

Just like Arjun, his girlfriend Malaika Arora had also got infected with the deadly virus. While Arjun was tested positive on September 6, Malaika got infected the next day. In a recent interview, Malaika had shared her journey, and how she is coping with the virus. She said, "The first thing that went through my mind when I tested positive for coronavirus was that everybody in my house is safe and protected as there's always that fear that you may have been in contact with them. To ensure I don't infect anybody after getting tested, I isolated myself in my room. My situation wasn't as severe so I didn't need to be admitted to a facility and could treat myself at home."

Malaika Arora also shared how she tried changing her lifestyle, despite having a healthy diet. "The food used to be left outside my room and it was all disposable so it wasn't a worry. I've been a vegetarian and a vegan for long but the doctor suggested that since I needed to build strength, I had to alter my diet. So I started having some dairy and chicken soup and broth (something I had practically every day) which was healing for the system."

Before this, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan were infected with COVID-19. Actress Genelia D'Souza had also caught the deadly virus.

