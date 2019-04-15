Arjun Kapoor-starrer India's Most Wanted teaser to be out April 16

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor-starrer India's Most Wanted makers released a new poster to announce that the teaser will be released tomorrow

The makers released a new poster of Arjun Kapoor-starrer India's Most Wanted to reveal that the teaser of the film will be out tomorrow (April 16). Fox Star Hindi took to their Twitter account to share the poster and wrote, "An untold story inspired by true events. Presenting #IndiasMostWanted, from the director of No One Killed Jessica and Raid. Teaser out tomorrow. @arjunk26 @rajkumar_rkg @raapchik_films #IMW [sic]."

Eyeing a May 24 release, the film — inspired by a secret manhunt that was conducted between 2012 and 2014 to capture one of the country's most dreaded terrorists — is the result of three years of research.

An untold story inspired by true events. Presenting #IndiasMostWanted, from the director of No One Killed Jessica and Raid. Teaser out tomorrow. @arjunk26 @rajkumar_rkg @raapchik_films #IMW pic.twitter.com/yyUuC2bkC4 — Fox Star Hindi (@foxstarhindi) April 15, 2019

Arjun Kapoor and Raj Kumar Gupta also took to their Twitter account to share the poster. Arjun wrote, "I am proud to present to all of you #IndiasMostWanted, an unbelievable story inspired by true events." "Inspired by true events, #IndiasMostWanted is the untold story of valor and courage," director Raj Kumar Gupta shared on his Twitter handle.

Earlier, Arjun Kapoor, who plays an intelligence officer in the film, said, "It is a scary and real story. It will be fascinating for audience to see it because when I heard about it, it left me in shock. Also, it made me feel proud to be an Indian. It is a film that will bring out your patriotic side"

He further added, "Men in uniform defend and protect us but there are so many young heroes who protect us in plain clothes in plain sight. They are also the true unsung heroes and they deserve to be respected and applauded for keeping our country safe. The film is based on one such important event that changed the course of our country's history."

Also read: Arjun Kapoor-starrer India's Most Wanted teaser latches on to Kalank

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates