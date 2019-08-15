Article 371H will not be tinkered with, assures Arunachal Pradesh CM

national

Pema Khandu congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his decision in Jammu and Kashmir

Pema Khandu addresses the state on Independence Day

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu put the fear of Article 371H getting tinkered with on rest and assured that the rights are aimed towards developing the backward areas of the state. Khandu addresses the state on the occasion of Independence Day and said that the provisions enshrined in Article 371 are aimed at "protecting the economic and cultural interests" of some states, including Arunachal.

Apprehensions in the north-east have risen after the recent abrogation of the provision of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Several organisations and parties also fear that the Centre may tinker with special status according to their states despite a clarification by Home Minister Amit Shah who said that the centre had no such intention.

Khandu congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his decision in Jammu and Kashmir and said, "The provisions of Article 371 are inclusive in nature, but that of Article 370 is primarily divisive. The government has taken the first step towards the inclusive development of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. I assure the people of my state that the provisions of Article 371-H will continue to stay in force and the same had been categorically assured in the Parliament by the Centre." This came after unfurling the Tri-colour at the Gandhi Park in Arunachal Pradesh.

For those unversed, Article 371H gives special responsibility to the Governor of the state with respect to the law and order situation and in the discharge of his functions as well. According to Article 371H, the Legislative Assembly shall not consist of less than thirty members. "The main objectives behind Article 371 granting special provisions to some states, including Arunachal, are to meet the unique needs of the backward areas of these states, protect the economic and cultural interests, combat local challenges and protect customary laws," he maintained.

(with inputs from PTI)

