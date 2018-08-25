Arvind Kejriwal: Renaming Ramlila Maidan won't fetch BJP votes

national

"Instead, the BJP should try changing the name of the Prime Minister. Maybe then they could get some votes because now people are not voting for (Narendra Modi)," he said

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that a reported move to rename the Ramlila Maidan won't fetch the BJP votes but "changing the name of the Prime Minister might".

In a Twitter post, Kejriwal shared a tweet by ABP news channel which said that the Ramlila Maidan in the heart of Delhi could be renamed as the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Maidan and that the North Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) would discuss the proposal on August 30.

Such a move won't get the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) any votes, the Aam Aadmi Party leader said. "Instead, the BJP should try changing the name of the Prime Minister. Maybe then they could get some votes because now people are not voting for (Narendra Modi)," he said.

