Athiya Shetty wishes her alleged beau KL Rahul happy birthday in the sweetest possible way

Is Athiya Shetty dating cricketer KL Rahul? The whispers are doing the rounds for a long time now. Athiya and KL Rahul sparked off rumours that they are in a relationship after they were spotted partying and holidaying together. They haven't made it official yet but their frequent public appearances together have got the tongues wagging.

And now, Suniel Shetty's daughter has taken to social media to share a birthday wish for KL Rahul. Athiya posted a super cute picture with the birthday boy on social media, in which the duo can be seen smiling with all their hearts. "Happy birthday, my person," Athiya wrote in the caption and added a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram happy birthday, my person ðÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂ @rahulkl A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) onApr 18, 2020 at 12:59am PDT

It will be interesting to see how the cricketer reacts to his alleged beau's post.

While social media is excited, there has been no public confirmation or denial of any possible relationship status by either Athiya or Rahul. It is said that the two met through common pals earlier this year and hit it off well.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's social media banter during the lockdown is also providing ample fodder to Bollywood's gossip mills. The actor posted a series of snapshots in an oversized white shirt while on a video call with her bestie.

She captioned it, "Party of two with @sashajairam (sic)." The cricketer appeared to be more interested in what she was wearing. He quickly commented, "Nice shirt (sic)," with a shush emoji.

View this post on Instagram party of two! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ ft with @sashajairam A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) onApr 9, 2020 at 3:01am PDT

Recently, dad Suniel Shetty reacted to rumours of daughter Athiya dating Rahul. He told IANS, "I am not having the relationship, and you (media) will have to ask Athiya about it. If it's true then you (media) come and tell me, and we will talk about it. If you don't know, how can you ask me?"

Talking about Athiya Shetty, she made her debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan's film, Hero (2015). She was later seen in Arjun Kapoor's Mubarakan (2017). The actress made her last on-screen appearance opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Motichoor Chaknachoor. Well, let's wait to see if Athiya and Rahul will make this relationship official!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news