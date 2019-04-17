B-Town mourns Paris fire

Updated: Apr 17, 2019, 12:09 IST | mid-day online desk

Bollywood actors mourned the burning of Paris' Norte Dame cathedral after a fire engulfed it on Tuesday

B-Town mourns Paris fire
Arjun Kapoor

A colossal fire swept through the famed Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on Monday, April 15, causing a spire to collapse and raising fears over the future of the nearly millennium-old building and its precious artworks. The fire, which began in the early evening, sent flames and huge clouds of grey smoke billowing into the Paris sky as stunned Parisians and tourists watched on in sheer horror.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately confirmed but the cathedral had been undergoing intense restoration work to help the 850-year-old gothic masterpiece better deal with the tests of time. Bollywood actors mourned the burning of Paris' Norte Dame cathedral after a fire engulfed it on Tuesday. While Riteish Deshmukh was among the first to grieve for every "Notre Dame lover", Nimrat Kaur called it a "profound loss".

Nimrat Kaur and Riteish Deshmukh
Nimrat Kaur and Riteish Deshmukh

Arjun Kapoor took to social media to share: "A piece of history turns into ashes. Our hearts are with the people of France."

Here's what the tweets read:

The fire has been declared fully extinguished some 15 hours after it began. French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to reconstruct the historic building.

Also Read: YouTube mistakenly links Notre Dame fire to 9/11

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

arjun kapoornimrat kaurRiteish Deshmukhbollywood news

Kalank screening: Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur attend

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK