B-Town mourns Paris fire

Bollywood actors mourned the burning of Paris' Norte Dame cathedral after a fire engulfed it on Tuesday

Arjun Kapoor

A colossal fire swept through the famed Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on Monday, April 15, causing a spire to collapse and raising fears over the future of the nearly millennium-old building and its precious artworks. The fire, which began in the early evening, sent flames and huge clouds of grey smoke billowing into the Paris sky as stunned Parisians and tourists watched on in sheer horror.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately confirmed but the cathedral had been undergoing intense restoration work to help the 850-year-old gothic masterpiece better deal with the tests of time. Bollywood actors mourned the burning of Paris' Norte Dame cathedral after a fire engulfed it on Tuesday. While Riteish Deshmukh was among the first to grieve for every "Notre Dame lover", Nimrat Kaur called it a "profound loss".



Nimrat Kaur and Riteish Deshmukh

Arjun Kapoor took to social media to share: "A piece of history turns into ashes. Our hearts are with the people of France."

Here's what the tweets read:

This is a world tragedy #NorteDame -I have no words to express my sadness. To every Notre Dame lover - am so so sorry. pic.twitter.com/FcCQaN6qhI — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 15, 2019

One with everyone grieving for #NotreDamedeParis ... can never forget the feeling of beholding the beauty of that sight when I first experienced it. Such a profound loss... — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) April 16, 2019

Devastated on seeing the fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral.. a piece of history turn to ashes.. Our hearts are with the people of France â¤ — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) April 16, 2019

Woke up to the news of #NotreDameFire and my heart broke.Shattered.Having visited the cathedral a few times,there is a sense of loss..So much history...more power to the fire fighters that have done everything to save it ðð» pic.twitter.com/guhH8kCYx9 — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) April 16, 2019

The Notre Dame tragedy is hard to watch. The people of France must be devastated. We hope and pray that its restoration will serve to heal.#NotreDame #Fire#NotreDameCathedral — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) April 16, 2019

The fire has been declared fully extinguished some 15 hours after it began. French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to reconstruct the historic building.

